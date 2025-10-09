PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9: The Pink City, Jaipur, once again witnessed a grand confluence of India's rich culture, modern fashion, tradition, style, feminine beauty, and empowerment as Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd. concluded the grand finale of VEC Queen of India 2025 Ms and Mrs Season 2. The event took place at the beautiful Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort, Jaipur.

Also Read | New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 11 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs BAN-W?.

Muskaan Gairola, Founder and CEO of the event, stated that the aim of this season was to provide women with a platform to express their confidence, intelligence, and social responsibility. Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni graced the event as the head judge and crowned the winners. She said, Every woman is a queen in her own right--this platform gives them the recognition they deserve. This is not just a celebration of beauty but of confidence and purpose. The competition is not just about beauty; it's a symbol of intelligence and social responsibility.

The grand event featured contestants from across the country showcasing their charming personalities, confidence, and fashion sense. Participants competed in various rounds, including resort wear, talent, western, and ethnic rounds, where tradition and modernity were beautifully intertwined on the ramp.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Net Profit Falls 5% Sequentially to INR 12,131 Crore.

The finale's show director and choreographer, Khizar Hussain, brought the event to life with their expertise, while the host, Maddi Verm, skillfully handled stage management. The event's fashion, makeup, grooming & associate partners--Lakme Academy by Aptech, Katalytis, Studio J Salon, Orane International, Rajasthan Routes, Vandana Travels, The Confidence Collective, Label Kirti Singh, Shy Style by Saisha Rajput, Edge Talks, Matrix Films, Adonis, Shakti Foundation and The Earth Saviour Foundation--added grandeur to the show with their expert support.

Many prominent figures from the fashion and entertainment industries attended the event. Audiences described it as one of Jaipur's most prestigious and inspiring events, uniting feminine beauty, tradition, and self-confidence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)