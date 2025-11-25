PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Filmmaker, producer, and founder of M5 Entertainment, Sonya V. Kapoor, together with producer Amrita Mendonza, unveiled the M5 Entertainment Global Film Fund at NFDC Film Bazaar, reaffirming their vision for nurturing bold, meaningful, and globally relevant cinema.

Also Read | Did Nirmala Sitharaman Promote Investment Scheme Promising INR 1.5 Lakh in a Month on Investment of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video.

The announcement included a showcase of their upcoming project, The Soul Whisperer, a film that reflects the humanistic, meditative storytelling sensibility the fund aims to champion. Alongside the fund, Kapoor and Mendonza also introduced the inaugural M5 Entertainment Global Film Fund Award, established under Film Bazaar's Waves Initiative, created to honour one exceptional project each year for its artistic merit and world-cinema potential.

The launch gathered significant interest from filmmakers and industry professionals who see the initiative as a new opportunity for strong South Asian and international creative voices to find guidance, resources, and global visibility.

Also Read | Tara Reid Claims She Was Drugged After Disturbing Video Shows Her Unconscious in Hotel Lobby; Actress Files Police Report After Shocking Incident (Watch).

Speaking on the collaboration, Vineeta Mishra, Head of Programming, NFDC Waves Film Bazaar said, "We are delighted to partner with Sonya V. Kapoor, Amrita Mendonza, and M5 Entertainment. Their clarity of vision and commitment to original storytelling reflects the evolving direction of world cinema. Together, we hope to create pathways for filmmakers whose stories deserve to travel across borders and resonate with global audiences."

As the founder and creative force behind M5 Entertainment, Sonya V. Kapoor shared her vision, "Every film begins with a voice that deserves to be heard. Through the Global Film Fund, and with The Soul Whisperer as a reflection of our artistic commitment, we want to empower filmmakers who carry honesty, depth, and intent in their storytelling. Our mission is to support cinema that moves people -- across cultures, across languages, across the world."

Co-founder and producer Amrita Mendonza added, "We want to build an ecosystem where filmmakers feel supported at every stage -- creatively, strategically, and globally. Our focus is to champion films with courage, identity, and emotional power. With this fund, we hope to amplify unique voices and enable them to be seen and celebrated on international platforms."

The M5 Entertainment Global Film Fund will offer selected projects strong creative collaboration, international festival positioning, strategic partnerships, and pathways for global distribution. The first recipient of the Global Film Fund Award will be announced at the Film Bazaar Closing Ceremony.

For submissions, partnerships, and media queries, please visit www.m5entertainment.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)