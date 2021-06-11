Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BOHECO- Bombay Hemp Company, the first mover in the industrial hemp and medical cannabis space in India has joined hands with leading Australian company, Spring Sciences Australia Pty. Ltd. ("SSA") for the exclusive supply of the BOHECO range of hemp and cannabis-derived products to the Australian B2B market.

In India, hemp & cannabis-related wellness is gaining momentum at an increasingly rapid pace, primarily highlighting 'sustainable living' as well. Apart from the obvious stance as an eco-friendly alternative, hemp also plays a vital role in the nutritional field, with vitamin E, healthy fats like omega-3 and omega-6, gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), fibre, and of course, protein, among many others.

Bombay Hemp Company, incorporated in 2013, is an enterprise reimagining the future of Indian agriculture and sustainable living with hemp and cannabis as their lens. The organisation was the inceptor of the category in India and set the precedent for various other players to enter the market which is essentially ripe with market share for the taking. The uses of Hemp are kaleidoscopic and can be used as textiles, food, shelter, and medicine among a multitude of other avenues.

SSA, part of the US-based Spring Sciences Group, is currently licensed with the Office of Drug Control (ODC) to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis products and is working to establish a network of medicinal cannabis growing and manufacturing facilities within Queensland, Australia.

"We are extremely pleased to have partnered with BOHECO to bring their well-established health and wellness products and hemp-based textiles to the Australian market under the SSA brand," remarked Dr Steven Newbery, CEO of SSA. "Sourced from the Himalayan region and grounded in over 5000 years of Ayurveda, we strongly believe BOHECO's health and wellness products align well with Australians' increasing focus on prevention and maintenance of health through a balanced lifestyle," Dr Newbery added.

The agreement between BOHECO and SSA will open gates for all BOHECO products to the Australian market under the SSA brand and explore an R&D platform for the development of new products for both the consumer and pharmaceutical markets.

BOHECO's arrangement with SSA will ensure an exclusive supply of BOHECO products in Australia and the primary philosophy of 'Active for Life'. This partnership will focus on a holistic approach to general wellbeing derived from a healthy active lifestyle and balanced nutrition.

The alliance between both entities will corroborate access for Australians to quality cannabis-derived products from an industry-leading global group such as BOHECO and SSA's commitment to the utilisation of the latest technological innovation in the construction of its Caboolture growing and manufacturing facility.

BOHECO is one of the first Hemp companies to expand its workings in Australia. This is an invigorating opportunity for the brand to move into Australian markets and leave a lasting impact while looking at dominating various other pins on the global map as well.

Yash Kotak, CMO and Co-Founder of Bombay Hemp Company commented on the partnership, "This association will open various gates of opportunities for both organisations and touching base on the core objective of it all, we want to further our mission to Educate, Elevate & Cultivate. The global hemp & cannabis consumer market is still at its nascent stages and working towards making a difference one customer at a time is what makes our job so interesting."

