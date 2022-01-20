New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Premier Corporate Advisory and Outsourcing Partner, SPC Group adopted a new brand identity to reflect the cultural and technological shift and will now operate under a new corporate identity, SPC NXT.

The new logo embodies a cutting-edge digital typeface to signify the adoption of emerging technologies within the Group and help the client transform their businesses. Further key values of the Group are signified firstly through the question-mark-themed highlighted "P" in SPC signifying the ever-inquisitive nature and hunger for knowledge, and secondly through a forward-moving emoticon, highlighted in the "X" in NXT to reflect the Group's onward journey into a technology-led and technology-enabled business environment.

"Technology is the key enabler for all businesses today - big or small. Automation, Information Security, Blockchain will all lead to data-driven decision-making and will be the key drivers for success in the Web 3.0 Era. At SPC NXT we are your trusted partners to advise and lead your business into the Next Phase of transformation", added Karan Gupta, Non-Executive Chairman at SPC NXT said.

Alongside the visual refresh, SPC NXT has changed its tagline from "Knowing Changes Things" to "Transforming Business". The ideology implies the Group's strategic focus on assisting clients to navigate the digital transformation and strategic initiatives for growth in the Web 3.0 era.

The Brand redesign was entrusted with a dynamic and cutting-edge Croatia based Design agency - AnninDesign, At the helm, was Nina Budic, Chief Designer Officer who, with her team of 7 professionals, undertook the task of understanding SPC's vision, conceptualizing the new brand, creating, and developing the visual brand identity, guidelines and templates, along with the website revamp.

In a recent significant development, SPC NXT has partnered with the world's leading Regulatory Technology Company - Coinfirm.

On this ambitious development, Karan cited, "SPC's partnership with Coinfirm will enable us to serve India's Banking sector and Enforcement Agencies, leveraging highly advanced blockchain technologies in the Regulatory space to enable tracking cryptocurrencies over the blockchain network, tracing stolen/ lost Crypto Assets, prevention and red flagging of transactions".

"SPC NXT is already uniquely positioned within the blockchain advisory space and has been working with India's enforcement agencies and banks on asset tracking and forensic advisory. We are proud to partner with them to create a safer blockchain ecosystem. Together, I believe we can help companies to adhere to crypto compliances laws as well as make the space more secure and corrupt-free in a very tangible way in India", - - Mircea Mihaescu, CEO of Coinfirm

With this rebranding in place, SPC NXT will continue to be a trusted, integrated solutions provider to its clients, and enable technological advancement in the Web 3.0 era.

