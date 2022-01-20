India and South Africa meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Boland Park in Paarl. It was the venue for first ODI as well and South Africa emerged victorious by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries to help Proteas set the tone for victory. In the second ODI, team India will be looking to bounce back and stay alive in the series. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Paarl.

For the second ODI South Africa are likely to retain the winning combination and go unchanged, unless there is an injury concern. Despite having lost the first ODI, India too might go in with an unchanged playing XI.

Team management will be looking to give debutant Venkatesh Iyer an extended run despite his failure in the series opener. Shreyas Iyer too is likely to retain his place in the side. Whether Jasprit Bumrah will be rested or not it will be interesting to see. IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

India Likely Playing XI vs SA, 2nd ODI

India Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

