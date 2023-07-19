SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 19: Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to commemorate an impressive milestone in his Bollywood journey as he completes 25 glorious years in the industry. To mark this momentous occasion, he returns to the director's chair with the much-anticipated masterpiece, 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani,' featuring the stellar duo of Hindi cinema, the talented Alia Bhatt, and the dynamic Ranveer Singh. Produced by the iconic Dharma Productions, the movie is slated for a nationwide release on July 28, 2023.

The excitement surrounding 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani' reached new heights as the film's lead actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, graced the vibrant campus of Parul University, located in the heart of Gujarat. The students of Parul University came together in massive numbers, exuding an air of infectious enthusiasm, to extend a grand and heartwarming welcome to their favourite movie stars.

As a testament to their unwavering support and admiration for the film and its star-studded cast, the students formed a breathtaking human chain, artistically shaping the movie's initials, RRKPK, using vibrantly coloured umbrellas. The sight of the massive human chain left everyone in awe and set the stage for a truly memorable event.

The visit to Parul University provided an ideal platform for the immensely talented duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, to connect with their young and ardent fan base. Known for his boundless energy and charismatic personality, Ranveer Singh regaled the students with delightful anecdotes from the making of 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani.' His engaging storytelling and passion for his craft left the audience hanging onto his every word.

The versatile and charming Alia Bhatt, in her inimitable style, captivated the gathering with inspiring words of gratitude for their unwavering love and support. Her heartfelt interaction with the students touched the hearts of all present and further strengthened the special bond she shares with her fans.

Adding a personal touch to the event, the lead pair of 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani' expressed their warm regards in the local language, Gujarati, drawing resounding cheers and applause from the audience. This gesture resonated deeply with the students, reflecting the stars' appreciation for the love they receive from every corner of the country.

The students of Parul University, brimming with talent and creativity, showcased their devotion to the movie by preparing special acts on the soul-stirring songs, 'Jhumka' and 'Tum Kya Mile.' Witnessing the students' hard work and commitment, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were genuinely moved and expressed their admiration for the dedication displayed by the young performers.

The event witnessed an overwhelming presence of approximately 10,000 students, making it a spectacle of unity, love, and celebration. The interaction between the superstars and their young fans brought smiles and laughter, creating unforgettable memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated release date, 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani' continues to build unprecedented excitement and anticipation. The movie's intriguing storyline, coupled with the unmatched on-screen chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences nationwide.

Parul University, with its vibrant energy and passionate student community, proved to be an exemplary host for this unforgettable event. The institution's dedication to providing its students with holistic learning experiences and a nurturing environment for talent development was evident throughout the day.

As Karan Johar's remarkable journey in Bollywood reaches its silver jubilee, 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani' stands as a testament to his unparalleled vision and creative brilliance. With the support of the movie-loving audience across the nation, this cinematic gem is destined to be one of the blockbuster movies of 2023, etching its place in the hearts of millions.

