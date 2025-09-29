Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 29 (ANI): SpiceJet has announced the launch of daily non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand's largest and most popular island, from Delhi and Mumbai, marking its second destination in Thailand after Bangkok.

Flights from Delhi to Phuket are set to commence on October 31, 2025, while services from Mumbai will begin on November 6, 2025. The move strengthens SpiceJet's growing international network and offers Indian travellers more direct access to Thailand's renowned tourist destinations.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said, "We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world's most sought-after holiday destinations, to our growing international network. With non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand's pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. This expansion also reaffirms our commitment to offering more international choices and seamless connectivity at affordable fares."

Phuket is celebrated for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural experiences, including the Sino-Portuguese architecture of Old Phuket Town and the iconic Big Buddha statue. The island also serves as a hub for exploring nearby islands like the Phi Phi Islands, offering travellers a mix of adventure and relaxation.

Passengers can now book tickets through SpiceJet's official mobile app or website and avail of the airline's competitive fares and comfortable services, including the spacious SpiceMax economy-class seating.

On September 26, SpiceJet announced that it has signed a lease agreement to induct a wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft into its fleet by the end of September, marking a major step in the airline's expansion strategy. According to the airline, the aircraft is expected to arrive in India later this month and begin operations in the first week of October, subject to regulatory approvals. Initially, the A340 will operate on a wet lease model before transitioning to a damp lease, which the company said would provide greater operational flexibility and cost savings.

SpiceJet is one of India's largest low-cost carriers, operating a fleet of Boeing 737s and Q-400s, and is IATA-IOSA certified. The airline is a key player in regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme, offering multiple daily flights across the country. (ANI)

