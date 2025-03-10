VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: Square Insurance has launched Prime Connect, a dedicated vertical aimed at eliminating agent dependency and streamlining insurance purchases. This initiative enables employees to directly engage with customers, providing a faster, more transparent, and fully digital insurance-buying experience. Through Prime Connect, customers can explore, compare, and purchase policies via Square Insurance's website or consult in-house employees for expert guidance, ensuring they receive the right coverage.

To support this expansion, Square Insurance has onboarded over 100 employees and established new offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, with a new location in Noida set to open soon, further expanding its workforce and strengthening its presence in these areas. This reinforces the company's commitment to direct customer engagement and strengthens its presence in key financial hubs. Additionally, Square Insurance plans to introduce exclusive digital promotions and loyalty benefits to encourage more customers to opt for direct insurance purchases.

As India's insurance sector grows at over 10 percent annually, digital transformation is reshaping financial services. While self-service platforms and AI-driven underwriting are expanding financial protection, accessibility challenges persist, particularly in smaller towns. Prime Connect bridges this gap by extending financial security to Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, where reliance on traditional agents has often limited insurance adoption. By eliminating inefficiencies, reducing mis-selling, and improving customer trust, Square Insurance ensures individuals across urban and rural India can secure their financial future with ease.

"Insurance is not just a financial product but a tool for economic resilience. Yet, traditional models often lead to delays, mis-selling, and limited access, especially in smaller towns. Customers today demand speed, transparency, and control over their policies, and Prime Connect is our response to this shift. By empowering our employees to serve customers directly and integrating AI-driven recommendations, we are making insurance simpler, smarter, and more reliable. This initiative will not only enhance financial security but also contribute to economic growth by increasing insurance penetration and customer confidence," said Rakesh Kumar, MD and Founder of Square Insurance.

With the launch of Prime Connect, Square Insurance aims to transition 15 to 20 percent of its sales to the direct digital model over the next two to three years. This shift will be supported by an expanded in-house customer support and advisory team, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for policyholders.

As digitalization accelerates, rural areas are rapidly embracing digital financial solutions. Prime Connect is set to play a key role in this transformation, offering individuals in smaller towns and villages direct access to insurance, free from agent dependency. By enhancing financial security, reducing vulnerability, and simplifying access, Prime Connect is bridging the insurance gap and empowering rural communities with greater financial resilience.

About Square Insurance - Founded by Rakesh Kumar, Square Insurance is an InsurTech startup based in Rajasthan, providing tailored insurance solutions with a strong foothold in rural India. Since 2017, they have bridged the gap between customer needs and offerings, working with over 53 insurers to deliver competitive premiums and personalized coverage. With a focus on integrity, customer-centricity, and innovation, Square Insurance continues to expand, recently securing $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in funding led by Recur Club to open 15 new branches and strengthen their rural outreach.

