New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a leading conglomerate, along with ATD Group which has been contributing to the society for welfare and development, have set up their latest oxygen plants in Sikar and Alwar city of Rajasthan, after successfully installing its second plant in Nawalgarh (Rajasthan), earlier this month. Both the groups are actively working together and are committed to building a robust health infrastructure in the state.

Sikar and Alwar were the highly affected regions of Rajasthan that faced a crisis of oxygen cylinders during the pandemic, when the COVID cases were at a rise. The groups have set its 3rd and 4th Oxygen Plants in the state for better healthcare treatment in the area, so that the people at large can have the best facilities at the time of the outbreak in the near future.

SRAM & MRAM along with ATD Group is committed to supporting India with world-class healthcare facilities. Earlier, the group facilitated importing 1 million oxygen concentrators and 40 generators from across the globe. The groups have pledged to set up 60 Oxygen plants in Rajasthan, and now they have successfully installed its third and fourth plant which will be operational shortly.

Speaking on the progress, Vandana Rao, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are pleased to announce the installation of two more oxygen plants in Sikar and Alwar, Rajasthan. We are committed to supporting the nation along with ATD Group, by setting up all the 60 oxygen plants in the stipulated timeline. Also, two of our oxygen plant in a row has been set up at a speedy pace and will be operational shortly. We are thankful to the Rajasthan Government for being so supportive and our teams for the continued support."

The groups are working together on the state mandate to install 60 plants all across the state at different cities of Rajasthan. The group is committed to the timeline of setting up these plants by July 2021and has been working aggressively to fulfill the target.

Commenting on the development, Shailesh Anandani, ATD Group said, "We are delighted to announce our successful installation of two more oxygen generator plants in Rajasthan. Each and every step we take is a step closer to our goal with the support of our hardworking and committed team, along with the state government. We hope with these small efforts, our country will have a very strong health infrastructure and our initiative will further support the nation with employment in the coming times."

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit: srammram.com.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit: www.walletz4u.com.

Established in 2002, ATD Group has been excelling in the area of IT and Telecom industries. Since its inception, the group has diversified into varied verticals like Investment and Finance, Telecom, BPO, OFC, protection and safety supply for COVID-19, Supply, and installation of Oxygen Generator Plants and others.

The group has been working closely with the Government of India, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative by bringing in safe products like - Sanitiser Foot Stand, Hand Sanitiser Stand, Wall Mount Elbow Pedal Sanitiser Stand, Automatic Sanitiser Table Top & Wall Mount, Foot Sanitizing Automatic Machine, Sanitising Foot Mat, Disinfectant Spray with Trolley, Sanitiser Panel, Sanitiser tunnel, Manual Dual Pedal Hand Wash Station, Forehead Infrared Thermometer, Oximeter, PPE Kit, Disposable Apron, 3 Ply Surgical Mask with Meltbown Filter & Nose Pin, N95 Mask, Cloth Mask, Face Shield, Counter Shield. The company has been actively working at supporting India to fight the deadly pandemic and recover the economy with its best service.

For more information, kindly visit: alltimedata.com and atdgroup.in.

