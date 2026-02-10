Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 10 (ANI): In an intelligence-led operation amidst the ongoing Gangstran Te Vaar campaign to make Punjab gangster free state, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of five operatives and recovered 6 sophisticated pistols, 115 grams of heroin and Rs 11.90 lakhs of drug money from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday stated that those arrested have been identified as Simaranjeet Singh alias Mannu (24), Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (20), Sukhraj Singh alias Joga (24) and Sajan Singh alias Gursajan Singh alias Ladda, all residents of village Roda Wala Kalan in Amritsar; and Molakdeep Singh (23), a resident of village Ranike in Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include two 9MM Glock Made in Austria, one Zigana Made in Turkey, 2 .32 Bore and 1 .30 Bore, along with 10 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded their car, which they were using for smuggling.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons were actively linked to a cross-border smuggling network and were receiving arms and narcotics consignments via drones from across the border. Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on credible and secret information regarding cross-border smuggling links, police teams have arrested Simranjeet alias Mannu, Molakdeep Singh, Gurpreet alias Gopi, Sukhraj alias Joga and Sajan alias Gursajan alias Ladda, along with a car and recovered two .32 bore pistols from their possession.

During further interrogation, additional recoveries were effected, leading to the seizure of four more pistols, 115 gm Heroin and Rs 11.90 lakhs drug money, indicating their involvement in organised illegal arms and narcotics activities, the Commissioner said.

CP Bhullar further stated that the probe has revealed that the arrested accused, Simaranjeet alias Mannu, Molakdeep Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, are repeat offenders and were earlier involved in cases under the NDPS Act.

He said the investigation has also revealed that the accused, Simranjeet alias Mannu, remained a truck driver in Dubai. Police teams are investigating the financial trail and hawala links of this network, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR dated 3rd February 2026 has been registered under sections 25 and 25(8) of the Arms Act and sections 21B, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Cantonment Police Station in Amritsar. (ANI)

