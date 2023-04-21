New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi, to follow up on the key areas that were discussed during their last meeting in February.

The meeting which took place on Thursday was on key areas which were discussed in February that included mechanisms relating to the expansion of bilateral trade, the ways to establish and promote rupee trade between Sri Lanka and India as a means of economic recovery in Sri Lanka, and the possibility of further bilateral integration in the textiles and garment sector, according to a statement from the High Commission of Sri Lanka on Friday.

During the meeting, the progress made so far in these key areas was reviewed by the Union Commerce minister and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner.

Special attention was given to the area of trade expansion as a means of the economic recovery of Sri Lanka, and the way forward in this regard was discussed in detail. In this context, High Commissioner Moragoda reiterated the key role that India, with its projected growth rate of 6.7 per cent for 2024, could play in Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also holds the ministerial portfolios of consumer affairs, food & public distribution as well as Textiles. He is the Leader of the House of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

