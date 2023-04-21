Chris Evans, Ana de Arams-starrer Ghosted was released on AppleTV+ on April 21, 2023. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film sees Cole Turner fall hard for Sadie Rhoades after they both go on a date. But to Cole’s surprise, she turns out to be a secret agent and his normal life quickly turns into a quest to save the world. However, after release, Ghosted leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Chris Evans Says He’s Faced Worse than Being Ghosted – Here’s What He Thinks!

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Ghosted Trailer: Ana de Armas and Chris Evans’ Film To Stream on Apple TV+ From April 21 (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Ghosted stars Chris Evans as Cole Turner and Ana de Armas as Sadie Rhoades. The movie also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tate Donovan and more. Ghosted is playing in theatres right now.

