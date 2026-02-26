VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: Srijan Group today announced its entry into organised fashion retail with the launch of Srijan Style, marking a strategic diversification into India's fast-growing value consumption segment.

The Group has committed an initial investment of ₹500+ crores to build Srijan Style into a national chain. The expansion will focus primarily in Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets--regions driving the next wave of consumption growth through rising disposable incomes and accelerating formal retail penetration.

The announcement was made in Kolkata in the presence of senior leadership, including Shyam Sunder Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd.; Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director, Srijan Mart Pvt. Ltd.; Keshav Agarwal, Director, Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd.; and Gaurav Saraogi, Vice President, Srijan Mart Pvt. Ltd.

Positioned as a "Family Destination," Srijan Style will offer affordable fashion and essential general merchandise through an organised, high-efficiency retail format. Stores will average approximately 8,000 sq. ft., optimised for inventory productivity, operating leverage and store-level profitability.

The merchandise strategy centers on high-volume, fast-turn categories priced between ₹99 and ₹1,999, with the majority below ₹999--balancing affordability with quality and margin discipline. Built on three pillars--Variety, Value and Experience--the brand will offer fashion across casual, formal and ethnic wear for men, women and kids. A disciplined fashion calendar, seasonal drops and curated edits will drive freshness, repeat footfall and tight inventory management.

Shyam Sunder Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd., said "Emerging India will define the next phase of consumption growth. With Srijan Style, we are entering organised fashion retail with a long-term, capital-disciplined approach. Our strength in location strategy and execution gives us the confidence to build a scalable national platform anchored in sustainable growth."

Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director, Srijan Mart Pvt. Ltd., added "Srijan Style is designed as a high-efficiency retail engine. Standardised store formats, tight inventory cycles and data-led merchandising will drive strong per-store productivity. Our goal is simple -- deliver quality fashion at accessible prices, consistently and at scale."

Keshav Agarwal, Director, Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd., said "Organised value fashion in Tier 2-4 India offers strong structural demand and operating leverage. With calibrated capex and integrated real estate control, Srijan Style is positioned to deliver predictable cash flows and sustainable long-term returns."

Gaurav Saraogi, Vice President, Srijan Mart Pvt. Ltd., said "Our brand ambition is clear -- to be the most trusted destination for everyday value and fashion. Every decision, from assortment to pricing, is anchored in that promise. As we grow, any strategic partnerships will align strictly with our commitment to affordable, dependable value."

The company is executing a disciplined rollout, starting with 10 stores in the first quarter to establish a solid operational foundation. This momentum scales to 50 locations by the end of FY26-27, setting a clear trajectory for growth. Ultimately, the brand aims for country-wide expansion, transitioning from a regional player into a national leader.

The journey will begin from Eastern India, anchored by a flagship store planned in Gariahat, along with stores in Bandel, Madhyamgram, Serampore, Bagnan, Sodepur, Murarai and Asansol, subsequently scaling across high-potential clusters across the country.

About Srijan Group

Srijan Group is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a strong legacy of more than 2 decades in real estate. Known for disciplined execution, capital prudence and long-term value creation, the Group's entry into organised retail reflects its strategy to build scalable businesses aligned with India's structural growth themes.

