New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ATK): Offering Real estate solutions that are simple, yet revolutionary, Shree Shakti Integrated Industrial and Logistic Park (SSIILP) will have spaces ready for client's expanding needs with access to various amenities that best fit the requirement of businesses and industries, resulting in industrialization and economic development.

Shree Shakti Integrated Industrial and Logistic Park (SSIILP) by DA Group India has the potential to change the way India moves goods, which is certainly a move in the positive direction with far-fetched impact and elaborate benefits for users.

Also Read | 15 Years Of Dhoom 2: Just Five Images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Hrithik Roshan Looking Into Each Other’s Eyes That Race Our Hearts.

Offering state-of-the-art warehousing and industrial real-estate solutions, SSIILP is paramount for the growth of small and big enterprises with all Equipment, Services, and Facilities for efficient functioning with an aim to minimize the logistic overheads of its Clients and help them overcome their warehousing challenges.

Having both ready & built to suit warehousing facilities, SSIILP will provide cost-effective solutions to suit client requirements in size, grade and lease terms thereby, meeting the growing distribution needs in a cost-effective manner with a dedicated freight corridor which could provide high speed, heavy payload for freight traffic with over 30 hectares of integrated logistics facility on Ahmedabad - Rajkot National highway.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Its proximity from Ahmedabad airport and Railway station, Mundra Port, Changodhar GIDC, Kerala GIDC, Sanand GIDC, Delhi-Mumbai Dedicated Freight Corridor Node(DFC), Bechraji, Dohlera and Rajkot would make it an ideal location for companies to setup their Manufacturing & Logistic base.

The Private Multimodal logistic park would cater Aggregation -Segregation, packaging, open and closed storage, transportation, distribution and other logistic and industrial services.

Being the largest investor, developer and manager of real estate DA Infra via SSIILP plans to bring trusted service through the guiding pillars of excellent quality service, sustainability and governance where each element of effort will come together to revolutionize the space with innovation, best-in-class solutions and the highest operative governance.

With a vision to create and operate the finest and the largest network of Industrial & Logistics assets in India, DA Infra and SSIILP aim to be a partner of choice for all the stakeholders by constantly innovating and providing best-in-class solutions to meet all sort of requirements with utmost flexibility - Be it cost-effectiveness or custom-made facilities, SSIILP has Ready-Spaces and Built-to-Suit solutions for everyone.

With Companies facing issues related to storage and loading space. SSIILP would be able to plan out their inventories without any hindrance which will further help in meeting the requirements of demand and supply on time.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)