Dhoom 2 carried the legacy forward of a stylish and sleek thriller with bikes and brawn. Only difference being, the second installment upped the glamour quotient so high that nobody noticed how flawed the film was. But honestly, we don't have much complaints. The looks that Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served in the movie are simply majestic. We highly doubt if any movie could ever replicate the gorgeousness on the screen. Then there are the dance numbers with Hrithik as a dream and Aishwarya as everyone's dream girl. If that wasn't enough, the irresistible chemistry between the two...GOD! When on that, as the movie finishes 15 years, we decided to talk about five moment that had the two looking deeply into each other's eyes and slowly falling in love. Shiamak Davar Reminisce Choreographing the ’Coolest Dancers Ever, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom 2

When it's dangerously close...

Fire and water... just can't get better!

Uday Chopra Issues a Clarification for His 'Suicidal' Tweets, Says His Dark Humour is Sometimes Misunderstood

The 'I know you like like me' look

Are you ready to vibe, look!

You bewitch me mind and soul kind of a look

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Dhoom 2 are just "too Much" Aishwarya especially, my first ever movie crush. It was either her or Anne Hathaway pic.twitter.com/auAkgrMedZ — Rohail 🇵🇰 (@someduudee) August 1, 2020

And then came Jodhaa Akbar...till date we are yet to see a chemistry like them and we doubt we ever will.

