VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading integrated refrigerants and industrial gases company, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Sharjah Oxygen Company L.L.C.SP (SOC), Dubai, for technical collaboration and sourcing of liquid helium for its India operations. Under this arrangement, liquid helium will be sourced from RAS Gases & Oilfields, Qatar, one of the world's premier helium-producing sites.

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein 'Raped and Attacked Girls Several Times a Day' as Part of Sickening Routine, New Epstein Files Reveal.

This partnership marks an important milestone in Stallion's strategy to strengthen its presence in high-value and high-purity industrial gases. Helium is a critical input across applications such as semiconductors, medical imaging, fiber optics, aerospace, research laboratories and advanced manufacturing.

Sharjah Oxygen Company, established in 1970, is a leading industrial, specialty and rare gases producer in the Middle East, with strong capabilities across gas filling stations, on-site services, plant installations and bulk storage supplies.

Also Read | Meta to Face Landmark Trial in New Mexico Over Allegations of Child S*xual Exploitation and Profiting From Harms.

Through this collaboration, Stallion will gain access to diversified global helium sources, reliable logistics and competitive sourcing economics, strengthening its ability to offer stable supply, consistent quality and dependable delivery to customers.

This initiative aligns with Stallion's long-term vision of building an integrated, diversified and asset-backed fluorochemicals, refrigerants and specialty gases platform and supports the Company's targeted 3-year revenue CAGR of 30-35%.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)