Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6: Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited announced its results for the second quarter of FY26, marking another significant step in its evolution from a specialized glass- lined equipment manufacturer to a high-precision engineering and technology solutions leader serving the global pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, food & beverage, and process industries.

SGLTL's Board of Directors has approved a proposal to rename the Company to Standard Engineering Technology Limited, reflecting its expanded scope and deep capabilities across multidisciplinary engineering. The new identity embodies the Company's transition from a single-product manufacturer into a comprehensive precision-engineering enterprise, offering design-to-water-trial solutions under one roof.

"This name truly reflects who we have become and where we are heading -- a high-precision, concept- to-commissioning engineering company trusted by our customers," said Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director.

Despite global shipping reschedules that deferred ₹40-45 crore in export dispatches to Q3-Q4, SGLTL delivered resilient and steady growth, demonstrating operational excellence and financial stability.

Financial highlights for H1FY26

- Total income reported Rs. 366 cr with YoY growth of 17.4%

- EBITDA reported Rs. 69 cr with YoY growth of 9.5%

- Profit After Tax (PAT) reported Rs. 42 cr with YoY growth of 14.6%

Financial highlights for Q2FY26

- Total income reported Rs. 188 cr with YoY growth of 5.6%

- EBITDA reported Rs. 34 cr with YoY decline of 1.8%

- Profit After Tax (PAT) reported Rs. 20 cr with YoY growth of 3.2%

Exports deferred to the later quarters remain firm and are expected to boost overall FY26 performance, positioning H2 FY26 as one of the strongest halves in the Company's history.

Strategic Growth and Acquisition:

- Acquisition of business of Scigenics (India) Pvt. Ltd- Strengthens the Company's relevance in biotechnology and high-purity systems, adding 34 years of expertise in bioprocess and fermentation technologies.

- Proposed Acquisition of C2C Engineering Pvt. Ltd.- Integrates process, mechanical, civil, HVAC, electrical, and instrumentation disciplines, enabling concept-to-commissioning turnkey execution -- from design and precision manufacturing to automation, installation, and validation, adding nearly 20 years of expertise in design and detailed engineering.

These strategic integrations reinforce SGLTL's position as a complete engineering solutions provider capable of delivering large-scale global projects with unmatched quality, precision, and speed.

SGLTL continues to lead the world in glass-lined and alloy equipment technologies:

- Shell-and-Tube Glass-Lined Heat Exchangers, developed with Japanese partner GL Hakko, have achieved positive customer recognition for their engineering excellence.

- Conductivity Glass and Stain-Free Glass technologies have set new benchmarks for process safety and durability in critical pharma and chemical environments.

"We have built something truly unique -- a company that can design, engineer, precision- manufacture, automate, install, commission, and validate complex projects entirely in-house," added Mr. Kandula.

"Behind every reactor, every exchanger, every engineered system -- stand our people, partners, and investors who believe in our vision. Our transformation into a precision engineering enterprise is not just about scale; it is about purpose -- to build trust, technology, and tomorrow. Together, we will make Standard synonymous with world-class engineering excellence." Said Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director.

