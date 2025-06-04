Cupertino, June 4: YouTube has stopped supporting some older iPhone and iPad models. The latest move has been made by the Google-owned video streaming platform ahead of the Apple WWDC25 event set on June 9, 2025. YouTube dropped its support for older iPhones running on older systems than iOS 16. The Apple smartphones running this operating system version cannot access the latest features and improvements offered by the streaming platform.

According to reports, YouTube recently dropped its update version 20.22.1, which included bug fixes, performance improvements and other notable changes. The latest YouTube update has a minimum iOS 16 or later requirement to function. Many new devices are updated with iOS, which runs most other applications, including YouTube. However, due to being old, some iPhones still run on older systems, which may not be compatible with the latest Generation. Samsung New Foldable Phone Teased: Tech Giant Releases Teaser for Its Upcoming Foldable Smartphone With Larger Screen, Enhanced Camera and Advanced AI.

List of iPhones and iPads Not Getting YouTube Support

In the latest update, YouTube has stopped supporting devices that cannot upgrade beyond iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. Therefore, if you have a device that runs on the same operating system, you cannot update to the latest YouTube 20.22.1 version.

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air 2

All of the above devices will not be able to download the latest YouTube update. However, these Apple smartphones and tablets would support the older version of the YouTube app without getting new features. However, with the new updates being released frequently, the performance of the YouTube app will decrease over time. OpenAI Releases ChatGPT Memory Improvements for Free Users and Announces Codex Updates for ChatGPT Users.

The Apple iPhone and iPad users, who will not get the support from the latest YouTube update, can continue enjoying the streaming services via Safari browser.

