Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Startek® a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized with three prestigious Comparably awards for the first quarter of 2025:

* Company earns honors for workplace culture, diversity and employee confidence

* Best Company Outlook

* Best Company for Women

* Best Company for Diversity

These accolades highlight the Startek commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, empowering employees, and ensuring a culture where diverse perspectives drive innovation and business success.

"At Startek, we believe that a thriving workplace is built on inclusivity, empowerment, and shared success," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek. "Earning recognition in three major categories--Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity--reaffirms our commitment to creating a supportive and forward-thinking work environment where all associates can grow and excel."

The Best Company Outlook award reflects strong employee confidence in the company's future, while the Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity awards underscore the positive experiences of women and diverse employees at Startek, based on key workplace culture factors such as leadership, career development and work-life balance.

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. and Canadian companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations across nearly 20 workplace categories--based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education--it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and salary data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

