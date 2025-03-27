PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Startek was recognized in the Generative AI - Organization category for its Startek® Agent Assist which uses generative AI to provide in-the-moment support across voice and non-voice channels empowering agents.Recognition highlights the Startek commitment to driving human-centric AI solutions that transform customer experience.

Also Read | Anti-CAA Violence Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Plea Against Framing of Charges in 2019 Anti-CAA Protests.

This award celebrates the success of the Startek AI strategy, which integrates generative AI into its digital CX offerings to enhance customer engagement, improve agent performance and deliver business value. Startek solutions are designed to balance intelligent automation with empathy, enabling brands to offer faster, more personalized customer experiences at scale.

"This award validates our strategic focus on leveraging AI to drive measurable outcomes," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek. "By integrating advanced AI with a human-centric design, we're delivering intelligent CX solutions that enhance efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and create real business impact."

Also Read | Opposition Flags 'Denial of Speaking Opportunity' to LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, 'Politicisation' of Speaker Om Birla's Remarks.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations and individuals driving real-world innovation through AI. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts based on creativity, measurable impact and leadership in the application of AI.

To learn more about Startek AI-powered solutions, visit www.startek.com.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/5238057/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)