Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Bringing luxury to the Mumbaikars, Starwing Group announced the launch of its new residential tower at its I-Stay Project in Marol, Andheri East, offering 2-BHK homes with Balcony. Located at a prime location, the project blends smart space planning with urban convenience, targeting homebuyers looking for functionality and lifestyle in one package. The launch comes on the heels of Starwing's strategic collaboration with Tribeca Developers--known for Trump Brand Luxury Residences and Trilive by Housr, one of the country's largest Coliving Rental Housing platforms.

The new homes feature zero space wastage layouts and access to over 50 amenities across 15+ activity zones. Rooftop highlights include an infinity swimming pool, sky cinema, gym, and a dedicated party area, catering to both leisure and community needs. Strategically positioned, the project ensures seamless access to metro stations, arterial roads like JVLR and the Western Express Highway, the international airport, and key commercial zones like SEEPZ and Powai.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Dube, Founder & Chairman, Starwing Group, said, "I-Stay is more than just a residential offering--it's a response to how urban India wants to live today. With space-smart designs, community-driven amenities, and strong rental potential, we're building homes that balance lifestyle with value for money. At Starwing Group, we're focused on creating housing solutions that resonate with every age group--from first-time buyers to seasoned investors--positioning ourselves as a trusted brand for modern, inclusive urban living."

The launch of I-Stay's new tower marks just the beginning of Starwing Group's renewed vision for urban housing. With a strong focus on design, partnerships, and community-first developments, the group aims to expand its footprint across Mumbai and beyond. As cities evolve, Starwing is committed to delivering thoughtful, future-ready spaces that cater to the changing needs of every generation.

About Starwing Group:

Establishment in 1989 as a boutique residential construction firm, the Starwing Group crafted luxurious spaces, solidifying our reputation as a pinnacle of luxury in Mumbai's Western Suburbs. With over 3 decades of expertise in real estate development, we have turned the aspirations of thousands into reality, delivering 22 residential and commercial projects on time with Occupancy Certificates and Society formations. Remaining true to our commitments, we approach our work with the aim of creating not just houses but homes, fostering a philosophy of honesty and transparency in our business practices. Our dedication to building genuine and enduring relationships is evident in every endeavor. Today, we stand at new heights, recognized as one of the most esteemed names in Mumbai's housing sector.

