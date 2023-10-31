BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31: In an extraordinary journey through time, the evolution of the Massimo brand is revealed as a fresh chapter in the brand's visual identity is unveiled. Massimo Batteries, a prominent player in the energy solutions and batteries sector, headquartered in Hyderabad, has been manufacturing a wide range of batteries, including Tubular batteries, 2-Wheeler batteries, Automotive batteries, Solar batteries, VRLA, Solar Solutions, and Inverters. They also specialize in batteries such as Golf-Cart batteries and Marine batteries. With a legacy spanning over 43 years and 23 years of manufacturing expertise, Massimo operates from 3 factories with a combined installed capacity of 40 Lakhs. Over time, they have expanded their presence with 12 branch offices, a dedicated workforce of 1000+ employees, 15 million customers, and an extensive dealer network of 7500+ strong partners, reaching 27 States, 7 UTs, and extending their reach to 21 countries. From its humble beginnings to this bold new era, Massimo presents a remarkable transformation that underscores the company's commitment to growth and innovation. The previous logo featured a charge sign and was presented in lowercase letters, capturing the essence of the early days. Today, Massimo proudly introduces a new logo, characterized by bold capital letters that command attention. The color palette has also evolved, as they bid farewell to black, white, and red, and embrace the modernity of grey, gold, and silver hues. The new Massimo logo aptly embodies the brand's mantra, "Power For Life", reflecting its unwavering dedication to providing enduring energy solutions. Vikas Goyal, Managing Partner at Massimo, commented, "It's a smooth transition from the old identity, which was well appreciated. Now the new look will give us a more robust presence." This makeover represents the brand's fresh energy and bold visibility, while paying homage to the legacy that has brought them to this significant point in their journey. As they celebrate the power of change and embark on a new chapter in the company's history, Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Head - India at Massimo Batteries, expressed his satisfaction with the transition, which he believes will be well received by channel partners, giving Massimo a bolder and more confident individual identity. Together, let everyone embark on a future where Massimo's new visual identity symbolizes their commitment to providing relentless power for life. Welcome to the unveiling of the new logo, a symbol of a bold vision and a testament to the boundless possibilities that lie ahead. Massimo is ready to power the world with vitality and embrace the energy of change.

