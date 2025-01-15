Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday with both benchmark indices recording gains.

The Sensex rose by 224.45 points, closing at 76,724.08, while the Nifty climbed 37.15 points to end at 23,213.20. Out of the Nifty 50 companies, 27 stocks advanced, while 23 declined.

The top gainers included NTPC, Trent, Powergrid, Kotak Bank, and Maruti, which saw strong buying interest. The biggest losers were M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Shriram Finance, which weighed on the index.

According to VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and co-founder of Stock Market Today, Nifty formed a spinning top candlestick pattern in today's session, signalling potential indecision in the market.

Key support levels for Nifty are expected near 23,080, 23,010, and 22,970, while resistance could be faced between 23,350 and 23,410.

Despite market gains broader economic concerns continue to loom large. India's interest costs on its debt are projected to rise to 3.4 per cent of GDP in 2025, surpassing the previous high of 3.2 per cent recorded in 1991.

The nation's debt is expected to increase to Rs 181.68 lakh crore (56.8 per cent of GDP), compared to Rs 168.72 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year.

Adding to the concerns, the Indian rupee has weakened significantly, dropping below Rs 86 against the USD. Since the beginning of the Trump administration's recent policy shifts, the rupee has depreciated by 2.86 per cent in less than three months, raising alarm over mid- to long-term economic stability.

Ambala said, "This strained market momentum could hurt large Indian companies such as Adani Group, JSW Group, and renewable energy companies that rely on dollar-denominated bonds or loans. Additionally, India's electronics, solar, and electric vehicle industries are facing challenges in securing high-tech machinery following China's recent decision concerning exports. This move could slow down the manufacturing growth of companies like Foxconn and BYD, leading to potential delays and increased costs."

Furthermore, global factors such as the US Federal Reserve's slower rate cuts, a potential tariff war, and China's decision to halt exports of high-tech machinery are intensifying challenges for Indian industries, including electronics, solar, and electric vehicles.

While the stock market displayed resilience today, the backdrop of rising debt, rupee depreciation, and external pressures underscores the need for policymakers to implement measures to stabilize the economy and maintain investor confidence. (ANI)

