Every year, London witnesses a rare and unique sight. What is it, you may ask? Commuters travelling on London’s Underground tube in their underwear. Chances are if you were in London over the weekend and decided to travel by the Underground tube, you may have been surprised or even shocked at the sight of commuters in their underwear. The No Trousers Tube Day, also called the No Pants Subway Ride event, is an annual event that has commuters ditching their pants and trousers to travel in their underwear, surprising fellow commuters. This unique and cheeky tradition brings joy and laughter not only to the participants but to the world as well. No Trousers Tube Day 2025 in London was observed on Sunday, January 12. Christmas Eve 2024 Unique Traditions: From Attending Midnight Mass and Setting Cookies for Santa to Festive Feasts and Gift Exchanges, a Look at Holiday Traditions From Around the World.

The quirky and cheeky tradition originated in 2002. It was initiated by comedian Charlie Todd, who came up with the event to add a dash of cheer and laughter to everyday life. In 2009, London adopted the tradition and has since become an anticipated occasion, celebrating joy and spontaneity. The event also relieves monotony, promotes body positivity, and brings joy and unexpected fun to monotonous lives. The event was celebrated on Sunday, January 12, 2025, and pictures and videos of commuters stripped down to their underwear have taken over the internet. View the posts below. From Eating 12 Grapes for 12 Months to Wearing Red Underwear, Unique New Year’s Eve Traditions From Around the World for Good Luck.

👖Trousers off, smiles on! London Underground users bare their legs for Official No Trousers Tube Ride pic.twitter.com/6Q7yYMAuP6 — NoComment (@nocomment) January 13, 2025

Londoners shed trousers despite freezing temperatures for the yearly No Trousers Tube Ride. pic.twitter.com/J2EwLyXiP2 — The Standard (@theLDNstandard) January 12, 2025

Watch: This was the Official No Trousers Tube Ride, an annual event with no point other than injecting a little levity into the bleak midwinter. No deep meaning, no bigger motive. The only goal was to be silly, if but for one afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AL8KMwdWtk — The Associated Press (@AP) January 14, 2025

Londoners brave freezing temps for the annual No Trousers Tube Ride, a quirky global tradition born in NYC in 2002. A fun way to break social norms & bring humor to the daily commute! #NoTrousersTubeRide #ImprovEverywhere pic.twitter.com/uaQ70CHCyh — Professor (@Masterji_UPWale) January 15, 2025

Αυτό σας μάρανε ρε ζωντόβολα (μετά αναρωτιέστε γιατί σας καβαλήσανε τα μουσλίμια )- UK no trousers tube ride 2025- 🖐️🖐️🖐️ pic.twitter.com/Tg9si8M4St — Pristianos Ορθόδοξος (@NLakafosis71) January 13, 2025

🇬🇧 | 🇬🇧 London Underground hosts its quirky tradition, the Official No Trousers Tube Ride. ⬛ Commuters bare their legs for fun during this whimsical event. ⬛ The aim? Pure amusement with no specific purpose. Stay updated: #London #NoTrousersTubeRide #Event 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yQzVycnbQF — Thomas MORE (@ThomaMore) January 13, 2025

Is there a purpose to the tradition? No, there is no specific purpose, but, every year Londoners brave the cold, break norms, and most importantly, bring laughter to the daily commute and smiles to faces. While some find the cheeky tradition amusing, others see the event as a much-needed break from the seriousness of life.

