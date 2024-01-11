PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Jehangir Hospital inaugurates Care Clinic, a state-of-the-clinic specialising in stoma care services, towards the end of 2023. Care Clinic underscores Jehangir Hospital's commitment to redefining patient care standards in ostomy management.

Recognizing the unique needs and challenges faced by stoma patients, Care Clinic is dedicated to providing them with the highest level of expertise and compassion. It has nursing care services tailored to provide long-term support, aid in enhanced recovery, offer healthcare expert advice, facilitate the regaining of an independent lifestyle, and provide essential counselling to prevent psychological trauma.

On this occasion, Dr. Upendra Dhar, Onco surgeon at Jehangir Hospital says, "A Stoma Clinic was an absolute necessity in Jehangir Hospital, as well as in Pune. It is bound to help not only patients with Colonic, Rectal, Bladder, or other Pelvic cancers but also those with advanced inflammatory conditions like Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease. The main aim of a Stoma Clinic is not only to provide support to patients with a stoma but also to help educate and train both the patients and their care providers in effective stoma and wound care. I am thrilled that Jehangir Hospital has taken the lead in introducing this service in Pune."

Among the notable features of Care Clinic is to provide specialised support over the phone and via email, ensuring that the patients have access to expert guidance whenever they need it. Furthermore, it engages with the patients in activities that foster a sense of community and emotional support. To ensure the best possible care, a team of highly trained and compassionate professionals work collaboratively to address the unique needs of each patient.

At Care Clinic, they aspire to become the go-to destination for stoma care services in the region, setting new benchmarks for comprehensive patient care in the field.

