New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/PNN): Technological advancements have led to an upsurge in video content. This trend has further been accelerated in the wake of the global pandemic. The preferences of the Indian youth have drastically changed as they have shifted from watching television to surfing social media and online video streaming platforms.

Why is live streaming gaining momentum?

Social media platforms especially have become the mouthpiece for the Indian youth to voice out. Live streaming content has become the fastest means of communication to a vast audience and broadens the horizon of your reach. Therefore, this medium caters to the Gen Z cohort and has gained momentum.

With the goldfish attention span of audiences, watching videos has far superseded any other modes of communication. Streaming live on a social media platform is engaging, entertaining, and serves a larger purpose.

On a live streaming platform like StreamKar, you get to broadcast your talents and skills and connect with fellow influencers as well. Thus, a live streaming platform boosts your confidence, increases your viewership and helps you improve upon them by receiving audience feedback in real-time.

Benefits of live streaming

The conversation today is spinning in the direction of live streaming, which many youngsters take great interest in. But what is the potential of live streaming? The fact that anyone can conduct a live stream from anywhere in the world and at any time makes this a convenient platform. Content creators and influencers looking to create a niche in this field can also track their success in terms of viewership and viewer behaviour. Relevant data and metrics would further help them improve their content and sculpt it according to the audience's liking. Here is where StreamKar plays an important role.

StreamKar: India's most preferred video streaming platform

StreamKar is India's famous live-streaming app with over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. Here is a platform that provides content creators and influencers with an opportunity to showcase their talent and make their presence felt.

Moreover, while the pandemic had affected the lives and livelihood of many people, StreamKar came to their rescue. Content creators could create content from the comfort of their homes and generate revenue. With minimal production cost, individuals could make a name for themselves. StreamKar was also an enabler for bringing women from rural areas into the spotlight. Women got the opportunity to earn revenue during the pandemic as it was during this time that digital technology penetrated the rural sector and reduced the digital gender gap. Mobile usage across rural India expanded, and with it, the chance for women to become financially independent. Amidst the many unprecedented hardships that women encountered, StreamKar came as a boon by allowing them to display their creations and talents.

StreamKar reached the rural pockets of India not only with its multi-linguistic user interface but by distributing masks and spreading the word about safety during the pandemic. It motivated many influencers, both at the beginner and professional level, to join hands for a common cause.

Video streaming platforms like StreamKar act as gatekeepers of security. Therefore, any content you broadcast will remain safe and protected. So, to go live and reach a global audience with your talent, download StreamKar today!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)