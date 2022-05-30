The first match of the one-day international series between the Netherlands (NED) and West Indies (WI) is scheduled to take place on 31 May 2022 (Tuesday) at VRA cricket ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands. The match will begin at 10:30 local and at 14:00 IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Netherlands vs West Indies' first ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Cricket Australia Gives Perfect Reply to Fan Saying Jos Buttler and IPL Are Not Australian

Netherland last toured New Zealand for a bilateral series in the month of March 2022 which consisted of one T20 and three One day international matches. The Netherlands suffered consecutive four defeats which hopefully won't influence their approach towards the upcoming series against WI. Meanwhile, West Indies previously played England in a three-match test series and won the series 1-0, giving them an edge over their opponents.

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Shai Hope (WI), and Nicholas Pooran (WI) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rovman Powell (WI), Max O'Dowd (NED), Bas de Leede (NED) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Romario Shepherd (WI) and Pieter Seelaar (NED) could be our all-rounders

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Vivian Kingma (NED), Jayden Seales (WI), Hayden Walsh Jr. (WI), and Fred Klaassen (NED) could form the bowling attack.

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Rovman Powell (WI), Max O'Dowd (NED), Bas de Leede (NED), Romario Shepherd (WI), Pieter Seelaar (NED), Vivian Kingma (NED), Jayden Seales (WI), Hayden Walsh Jr. (WI), Fred Klaassen (NED).

Rovman Powell (WI) could be named as the captain of your NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Nicholas Pooran (WI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).