Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The remarkable result of IB MYP and CBSE is the testimony to the academic excellence at Oakridge, Gachibowli.

It has not been a month since the school had 4 World top scorers in IBDP with perfect 45 and now they have one of the state toppers in CBSE Grade 10 with Joshita Dhanireddy securing a total of 498/500 with 99.6%.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Australia 5th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online On FanCode: Get BAN vs AUS Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details On Gazi TV.

Oakridge Gachibowli achieved a pass rate of 100% in all the CBSE and MYP results. The previous weekend brought a fantastic news with IB MYP Year 5 Results.

Candidates of Oakridge International School achieved an average score of 41.57 against a global average score of 38.21 widening the gap between the school and other IB schools around the world.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After 0-3 Loss Against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy 2021, Says 'Keep Working'.

Around 34.78% of the students scored 6+ in their subjects, which is commendable. With highest score of 54/56, Wasker Ananya Anand becomes the school topper, a committed student who feels proud to be an Oakridger. She says, "I spent the entirety of tenth grade in online school. Although there was a huge disconnect between physical school and the new reality, the transition was smooth. Oakridge's virtual experience was seamless and efficient, and it helped me immensely. Teachers were always an email or call away, and they really helped everyone connect during these tough times. Without their efforts to make our studies more engaging, the year would have been very difficult for me. So, I'm especially grateful to all the teachers and faculty for making 10th grade a wonderful and encouraging experience even through the pandemic!"

Due to the pandemic, the MYP students had taken 'Alternative Task Assessments' and their integrity was quite evident with the strict measures taken by IB during the conduct of the assessment. "More than the knowledge, it was their skills that helped them see through this assessment successfully as they embraced new methodologies and requirements seamlessly. We are proud of their achievement, as they have proven that no adversity can stop them and their will to succeed," said Ms. Sweta Verma (Head of MYP).

As the week rolled out, it was yet another moment of pride and honour for the school. CBSE had released the results and both AISSCE and AISSE result statistics speak volumes of the hard work and commitment of both the students and teachers. With a pass percentage of 100% and an average over 84, both Grade 12 and Grade 10 students are basking in glory. 37 students scored 90% above. The percentage of students scoring distinction is 87.8% in grade 12 and 80% in grade 10.

Excelling in her academics right from the beginning and an Oakridger since Grade 6, the top scorer Anusha Banerjee secured 97.8% (489/500). An avid writer and a published author, Anusha who has been gearing up for her next phase of academics as she aims to be a Biotechnological Engineer, was excited with her results. She says, "Behind every learner is a caravan full of encouraging people, words of affirmation and calculated criticism. I'm grateful to have had them all at Oakridge."

Joshita Dhanireddy, studying at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli right from her Nursery, secured 99.6% (498/500). She is quite ecstatic about her results and gives all the credit to her teachers for her academic success. "Oakridge has given me a lot apart from academics, school has taught me perseverance, commitment, empathy, Values of life. The programs at Oakridge like community outreach, etc., have moulded me to keep trying despite problems I may encounter. Oakridge culture fuelled and motivated me to excel and ace in my 10th Grade CBSE exams."

Principal Hema Chennupaty is thrilled and overwhelmed with the congratulatory messages pouring in. She says, "We are proud of our students for showing greater grit and commitment throughout these unprecedented times. This batch has a unique distinction of learning online throughout their grade year and the impressive result highlights their hard work and dedication. Needless to say that the sincere determination and relentless efforts of our teachers through the virtual school year accounts for this success."

To know more about the school, please visit www.oakridge.in/gachibowli.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)