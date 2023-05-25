SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 25: Study Smart introduces a unique program, an IELTS knowledge bank to help you crack your exam in the first attempt, systematically ensuring that every aspect of the exam is clearly explained and solved. The bank signifies the format of the exam including the four skills: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. Going through each of these skills one after the other makes it easier for test-takers to achieve their desired band score.

To begin, this knowledge bank gives the essence of each skill, explaining the format of every skill, including the duration, question types, the parameters on which you are tested, and most importantly the easiest way to solve each question. This includes a step-by-step guide for each question type, a sample question, and the strategy to be used. IELTS preparation is covered from all fronts through the essence of each skill which also includes the FAQs every test taker can have.

There are a few questions, which almost every test taker struggles with or is unable to find the perfect way to solve with the desired score; this IELTS knowledge bank consists of separate sections for these questions and breaks it down into multiple segments for any student preparing for the exam. The various segments cover the description of such questions, the expectations of the IELTS examiner, and the ways to solve these questions covering all assessment factors ensuring a 9-band result.

This knowledge bank is quite straightforward to access on the company website under the Online IELTS training tab, wherein all the skills are put into different headings and sections. It is better to pick up one skill at a time; so, starting with the essence of each skill and going through them properly will help in gaining insights into this exam. Post understanding the details of each skill, it is recommended to proceed toward the tasks' simplification. The sections include writing and speaking since these are the pain areas of every test taker.

To date, IELTS has been the most sought-after exam for every person that targets studying abroad or immigrating to another country. Being the basic requirement for language proficiency, it needs to be cleared by every aspirant to proceed with further formalities. However, so far it remains a tough nut to crack for more than 60 per cent of students. Especially in this technological era, reading and getting familiar with the language is no longer a trend, leading to a decline in language proficiency for most students. Binge watch and social media add to this decline making it difficult to prepare for this exam. With the fear of failing the exam, students prepare on and on for months without the right direction and are still unable to appear for the exam.

Keeping its focus on assisting students to achieve their study abroad dream, Study Smart steps up its game by introducing the IELTS knowledge bank ensuring IELTS preparation in the right direction. This bank has been created by IELTS experts with experience of more than a decade and multiple scorecards to back up the strategies. Study Smart stands firm with its motto of realizing the student's dream of achieving their desired score.

