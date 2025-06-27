PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: In an extraordinary demonstration of surgical expertise, doctors at Jehangir Hospital, Pune, successfully removed an 18-kilogram ovarian tumour from a 68-year-old woman, significantly improving her health and well-being.

The patient, a breast cancer survivor from Bihar, had been experiencing persistent abdominal bloating and discomfort. Preliminary investigations in her home state revealed a large ovarian mass. Although tumour markers were not elevated, the nature of the growth remained uncertain.

Seeking advanced medical care, she travelled to Pune and approached Jehangir Hospital, where a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Nina Mansukhani, Senior Gynaecologist, and Dr. C. B. Koppiker, Senior Oncosurgeon and Director of Onco Sciences, took charge of her case. After thorough evaluation and detailed preoperative planning, the team prepared for a complex and high-risk procedure.

"This case required thoughtful decision-making and meticulous surgical planning," said Dr. Mansukhani. "We had to prepare for every eventuality, including the risk of malignancy."

During the surgery, the team discovered an enormous ovarian mass measuring 44 x 37 x 30 cm, containing nearly 16 litres of fluid and weighing approximately 18 kilograms. An intraoperative frozen section biopsy confirmed the tumour as a borderline ovarian mucinous cystadenoma--a rare tumour with low malignant potential. With the patient's prior consent, a hysterectomy was also performed to ensure comprehensive treatment.

Following the successful surgery, the patient recovered well and was discharged after ten days. Her weight reduced from 116 kg to approximately 96 kg.

"This was a textbook example of ethical, patient-centric care," said Dr. Koppiker. "Given her age and cancer history, she underwent a major operation with excellent outcomes, thanks to diligent planning, coordinated care, and clinical vigilance."

Jehangir Hospital, a trusted name in women's healthcare, continues to deliver world-class treatment with compassion. This case highlights the critical importance of timely medical intervention, multidisciplinary care, and specialist surgical expertise.

