Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Sugee Group, one of the leading real estate developers of Mumbai, has marked yet another milestone in its journey by successfully delivering homes well before its scheduled time to 160+ families at its 23-storeyed premium residential development project 'Sugee Atharva' located in Dadar, West, Mumbai.

As a hallmark of Sugee Group's commitment to timely delivery for homebuyers, the keys of the residences were handed over to the homebuyers at the hands of 'Maharashtra Bhushan' and an ace Actor Ashok Saraf. Celebrated actresses such as Sonali Bendre and Nivedita Saraf graced the occasion with their glittering presence. Leading Marathi film actors Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar were also present as anchors of the event.

Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner of Sugee Group said, "We are delighted to hand over one more redevelopment project successfully to our prestigious homebuyers well before the completion schedule. At Sugee Group, timely delivery is the most powerful assurance we give to every homebuyer. It is a testimony of our systematic, transparent, and no-surprise approach to our legacy of over three decades in Mumbai's real estate development. We are emotionally invested in each project we undertake and strive hard to deliver homes under strict quality and regulatory compliances promptly.

This celebratory evening was based on the theme "NaataVishwasacha" which signifies a relationship of trust.Renowned actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf shared their heartwarming home-buying journey, emphasizing the significance of home in our daily lives. Gracing the event with her presence, Sonali Bendre eloquently expressed her vision of a perfect home and felicitated the dedication of our construction team. Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar flawlessly weaved the evening together. The mesmerizing dance performance also touched the hearts of homebuyers in particular.

From personalized nameplates to pottery-making sessions and beautiful plants, every token of appreciation served as a reminder of the cherished memories waiting to be created within these new walls.As each homeowner departed with a Sugee bag adorned with Paithanis and a Sanskruti book, they carried with them not just keys, but the promise of a life filled with love, laughter, and a lifetime of cherished memories at Sugee Atharva.

Ashok Saraf welcomed the families to Sugee Parivaar and complimented them on their new homes. He lauded Sugee Group's efforts to strike an emotional bond with the homebuyers and following timely deliveries as a professional commitment.

Sugee Atharva is one of the marquee tower residential projects of Sugee Group located in Dadar, crafted with spacious 1 and 2-bedroom homes built for a balanced living.

Sugee Group's remarkable achievement was possible because of their expert construction team members and their strenuous efforts, adherence to protocols, utilization of top-quality materials and advanced techniques have contributed to making the home truly exceptional in quality.

Sugee Group is also actively engaged in community welfare and development activities such as beach cleaning, plastic collection, a walk-for-oceans, whereby it has demonstrated its commitment towards ecology and society.

