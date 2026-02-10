VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10: SUGS Lloyd Limited (BSE - SME: 544501) leading EPC company engaged in Power T&D, solar, and smart grid solution across India announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 & 9M FY26).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Santosh Shah, Managing Director and Promoter of Sugs Lloyd Limited, said:

"The Company delivered strong revenue and profit growth during 9M FY26, supported by consistent project execution and operational discipline. With an order book of over ₹418 crore providing 24-30 months of revenue visibility and a qualified bid pipeline exceeding ₹1,000 crore, we remain well positioned for sustainable growth.

Our focus continues to be on selective bidding, execution efficiency, and prudent working capital management as we scale our presence across Power T&D, smart grid, and solar projects."

ABOUT SUGS LLOYD LIMITED

The company is a leading EPC company engaged in Power T&D, solar, and smart grid solution across India. Established in 2009, the company has evolved into a trusted partner for power infrastructure projects under schemes such as RDSS & IPDS. The company serves blue-chip clients including NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Renewables, Indian Railway and several state DISCOMs.

The company holds over 50% market share in Fault Passage Indicator (FPI) technology and continues to expand in the Power T&D and Solar Segments.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

