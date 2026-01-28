PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28: Sunsure Energy, India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities, has begun supplying solar energy to Max Healthcare Institute Limited for its Super Speciality Hospital in Sector-128, Noida, under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

* The 4 MWp solar project executed and commissioned in just over three months by Sunsure; will enable significant cost savings and substantial CO₂ emissions reduction

Under the arrangement, Sunsure Energy will supply the energy from its 15 MW solar plant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. The agreement will enable Max Healthcare to source clean energy generated from solar at a substantially lower cost than grid electricity -- delivering indicative energy cost savings of nearly 50%, while reducing the hospital's reliance on conventional sources of energy. From the signing of the PPA to the start of power supply in a little over three months -- the agreement demonstrates Sunsure's industry-leading power delivery speed, while building dependable, high-quality infrastructure to stay the partner of choice for India's leading industries.

The shift to green power will help the hospital offset approximately 4,500 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, amounting to over 1.13 lakh tons of CO₂ offset over the project lifetime.

"Healthcare represents one of the most critical and energy-intensive sectors in India, while we have been serving pharmaceutical manufacturing giants, we are delighted that this is our first project in supplying reliable green power to hospitals. Enabling its transition to clean energy is both a responsibility and an opportunity," said Mr. Shashank Sharma, Founder, CEO & Chairman, Sunsure Energy. "Max Healthcare is leading the way by building a resilient, sustainable healthcare ecosystem powered by clean, dependable, and affordable solar energy and we are happy to be the green energy supplier. This partnership reflects Sunsure's commitment to enabling India's institutions -- especially in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry -- transition to green power seamlessly."

This announcement comes as Sunsure strengthens its presence in Uttar Pradesh through its 'UP Shakti' initiative. Sunsure in September 2025 commissioned its 10th solar plant in the state, expanding its total operational open access capacity in Uttar Pradesh to over 260 MWp, supplying power to biggest industrial power consumers in the state including Dabur, Inox Air Products, Kajaria, Gallant Ispat, APL Apollo, Merino Industries, Orient Bell, amongst others. Sunsure aims to scale its operational capacity in Uttar Pradesh to 500 MW by the end of FY 2026 with a mix of solar and storage capabilities.

About Sunsure Energy

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy (RE-RTC) from solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. With 600 MW operational assets, 7.10 GW under various stages of development across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, and a target of 10 GW by 2030, Sunsure is committed to Making India's Power Move.https://sunsure-energy.com

