PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of India's leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has commenced the calendar year 2026 on a strong footing with robust order inflows aggregating ₹58.94 Cr during January 2026.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

The fresh orders underline sustained demand for the Company's power transformer solutions and reinforce its growing presence across power transmission and distribution projects in India.

Strong Order Momentum in January 2026

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 4 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

During the month, Supreme Power Equipment Limited secured multiple domestic orders from EPC companies based in Karnataka, further strengthening its order book and improving revenue visibility over the execution period.

₹25.70 Cr Power Transformer Order

SPEL received a significant order valued at approximately ₹25.70 Cr from a Karnataka-based EPC company.

- Scope: Supply of 10 nos. of 20 MVA, 110/33-11 kV power transformers

- Execution Timeline: Approximately 12 months₹17.89 Cr Domestic Order

The Company also secured a domestic order worth approximately ₹17.89 Cr from another EPC company in Karnataka.

- Scope: Supply of 4 nos. of 20 MVA power transformers (66/11 kV and 110/11 kV)

- Execution Timeline: Approximately 9 months₹15.35 Cr Transformer Supply Order

Further strengthening its January order inflow, SPEL received an additional domestic order valued at approximately ₹15.35 Cr from an EPC company based in Karnataka.

- Scope: Supply of 2 nos. of 20 MVA, 66/11 kV and 4 nos. of 20 MVA, 110/11 kV power transformers

- Execution Timeline: Approximately 9 months

The consistent flow of orders during January 2026 reflects sustained demand from EPC players, supported by ongoing investments in India's power transmission and distribution networks. These developments reinforce Supreme Power Equipment Limited's expanding role in the power infrastructure ecosystem and provide healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

With a strong start to the year, the Company remains focused on timely execution, operational efficiency, and delivering high-quality transformer solutions to support India's growing power infrastructure needs.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "The strong order inflow of ₹58.94 Cr in January 2026 reflects continued confidence from EPC partners in our execution capabilities and product quality. These orders enhance our revenue visibility and reinforce our position in the power transformer segment. We remain focused on timely execution, operational efficiency, and supporting India's expanding power transmission and distribution infrastructure."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)