Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10: Suresh Raina, the former Indian cricket star and revered "Mr. IPL," has been appointed as the official ambassador for the Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL). With a strong passion for nurturing grassroots cricket talent, Raina aims to spotlight aspiring players through this groundbreaking initiative led by Founder & President Dr. Gangadhar Raju.

The ISCL, hailed as India's first-ever national softball cricket league, will kick off with its official launch on May 31, 2025, at the Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. This league promises to be a thrilling platform for tennis ball cricket, providing opportunities for players from diverse backgrounds, all under the visionary guidance of Dr. Gangadhar Raju.

"I believe in the immense potential of grassroots cricket. It's where dreams begin, and I am excited to be part of this league that showcases raw talent across the country," said Raina, acknowledging the efforts of Dr. Gangadhar Raju in establishing the league.

The inaugural season of the ISCL will feature 32 teams representing various Indian states and union territories in a franchise-based model designed for regional representation. With a total investment of ₹29 crores, the league aims to establish a robust competition structure that attracts significant attention and participation.

Key Features of ISCL Season 1:

- League Name: Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL)

- Tournament Dates: December 1 to December 29, 2025

- Main Stadium: Acharya Stadium, Bengaluru

- Broadcast Partners: DD Sports, Deccan Herald, Prajavani, and various national channels

- Celebrity Guest Appearance: Blind Cricket World Cup Winner Mr. Shekhar Naik

In addition to thrilling matches, the ISCL will feature grand opening and closing ceremonies, showcasing live performances and numerous celebrity appearances. The league anticipates an exciting atmosphere marked by fan engagement activities, franchise auctions, and red carpet moments, all set to attract over 20 million viewers across India.

"Bringing the energy of cricket to the grassroots level is vital for the sport's future in India. Together, and under the leadership of Dr. Gangadhar Raju, we can cultivate the next generation of champions," Raina added.

Join us in celebrating the launch of the Indian Softball Cricket League and witness an extraordinary chapter in Indian cricket history!

