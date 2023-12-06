Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, has surpassed the milestone of three million production on a cumulative basis.

The Gujarat unit commenced operations in February 2017, and within around six years and 11 months has achieved the three million production mark.

Also Read | BBC Gets New Chairman: TV Executive Samir Shah Named New British Broadcasting Corporation Chairman.

In a release, the automaker said that the last one million units were manufactured in just about 17 months.

This Gujarat facility of Maruti Suzuki has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units. Vehicles manufactured here are sold in both domestic as well as export markets.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"This (3 million production) has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state. We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India.

"With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in the financial year 2024-25. At present, the facility manufactures some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx," Takeuchi added, as per the release.

Recently, the Maruti Suzuki Board of Directors approved the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. Suzuki Motor Gujarat, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMC, is now under Maruti Suzuki ownership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)