Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13: SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Jadcherla Campus, Hyderabad, organised the Convocation Ceremony for the School of Business Management (SBM). The ceremony acted as a tribute towards the achievements of the MBA students, acknowledging their academic milestones while marking their transition into the professional world.

The esteemed Chief Guest for this graduation ceremony was Mr Srinivas Reddy Vudumula, Chief Operating Officer at Novulis Consulting, whose speech offered valuable insights into leadership, transformation, and the world of business. The Convocation Ceremony was presided over by the Shri Bharat M Sanghvi, Nominee of the Hon'ble Chancellor and Hon. Vice President & Trustee, SVKM's NMIMS.

The graduation ceremony began with the registration of graduating students and the distribution of sashes. Guests and students were seated in the auditorium after which the academic procession formally entered the venue, followed by the lamp lighting, invocation, and NMIMS Anthem.

Shri. Bharat M Sanghvi officially declared the Convocation 2025 of the School of Business Management open. Following this, he felicitated the Chief Guest with a token of appreciation. The welcome addresses were delivered by Dr Meena Chintamaneni, Hon'ble Pro Vice-Chancellor, and Dr Ashwini Deshpande, Director In-charge, Hyderabad Campus.

Dr Meena Chintamaneni took to stage and addressed the graduates with an inspiring and thought provoking message. She said, "The world that awaits you is filled with both challenges and opportunities. You know that it is a complex and competitive world out there. Be confident that with the knowledge, values, and critical thinking skills you have developed here, at NMIMS, you will empower and you will lead with purpose and integrity."

Dr Ashwini Deshpande highlighted the evolving educational initiatives at NMIMS, "Our students completed rigorous 99 credit programs along with immersion programs and workshops. This year, 40 electives were offered and we aim to increase that to 47 electives in the coming year. Our weekend program, a unique social internship initiative saw a new shift this year - students worked in a local govt education project or joined corporate CSR projects. Our students have been actively engaged outside the classroom in what we popularly call the OCAC (Outside Class Academic Collaboration), one of the best practices at NNIMS."

The speeches were followed by the presentation of degrees to the graduating students by Dr Srividya Raghavan, Associate Dean, after which the Pro Vice-Chancellor administered the oath taking ceremony. Shri Bharat M Sanghvi then formally conferred the degrees, following which the students stood up in unison and bowed to accept the degree and affirmed their commitment with the traditional 'aye'.

Another highlight of the event was the Sustainability Oath and the presentation of the Dean's List by Dr Srividya Raghavan. Dr Ashwini Deshpande, Director I/C NMIMS, Hyderabad, took to the stage to announce student awards, faculty awards, and staff awards, highlighting academic excellence and acknowledging community contribution.

In his convocation address, Mr Srinivas Reddy Vudumula focuses on the importance of leadership and long-term vision while sharing anecdotes of his experience in the corporate world. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Srividya Raghavan, followed by the declaration of convocation closure by Shri Bharat M Sanghvi.

