PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26: Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India's leading on-demand convenience platform, today announced that it has partnered with McDonald's India (W&S), to launch its Protein Plus Range of Burgers available exclusively on the Swiggy app, from July 24 to August 11, 2025. Customers can order from this healthier range of their favorite burgers by visiting the 'High Protein' section of the Swiggy app. The range will be available to Swiggy users in 58 cities across Western and Southern India including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Vizag, Surat, Mysore, among others will be able to order burgers from this new range via the Swiggy app.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Widespread Rainfall Till July 31.

As part of McDonald's Real Food Real Good journey, McDonald's has launched Protein Plus, an innovative, healthy range developed in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). With the Protein Plus range, McDonald's burgers now offer a meaningful nutritional upgrade without compromising on taste. Customers can now enjoy boosted protein in their favourite burgers. The range includes burgers across best-selling vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers- McSpicy Premium Veg, Crispy Veggie Burger, McVeggie, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Premium Chicken, McCrispy Chicken Burger, McChicken, Masala McEgg and McSpicy Chicken. Each Protein Plus slice adds 5 grams of high-quality protein made with vegetarian soya and pea protein, with no artificial flavors or colors, boosting the total protein content of much-loved menu items while adding only 34 kcal per slice.

In addition to the Protein Plus Burgers, McDonald's India is also serving Multi-Millet Buns co-created by CFTRI, incorporating the richness of 5 nutrient-dense millets. This bun is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and natural dietary fibre, offering nutrition and delight in every bite. Some of the popular burgers that have the millet bun choice include McAloo Tikki Burger, McChicken Burger, McVeggie Burger, McSpicy Chicken Burger, McCrispy Chicken Burger and Crispy Veggie Burger.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Likely Soon, Price and Colour Options Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, "We are proud to be the exclusive platform for the launch of McDonald's Protein Plus and Burgers with Millet Bun range online. As consumers become aware of the importance of protein in their diets, we know that they would not immediately shift away from their favorite items. The launch of this new range is a step forward in upping the protein consumption of consumers, while also enabling them to enjoy their favorite burger. This is just the start, and I am sure we will partner with McDonald's in the coming months to launch more high protein products for the Indian consumer."

Swiggy had launched a dedicated 'High Protein' category on the app earlier this month, aiming to make protein-rich meals easier to discover and integrate into everyday eating habits. With more than five lakh dishes from over 34,000 restaurant partners already featured, the offering has seen strong early traction, helping users find balanced meals with clearly defined nutritional benchmarks. With initiatives like these, Swiggy continues to build on its vision of making India's food landscape not just more convenient, but also more conscious.

About Swiggy

Swiggy is India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by 5.4 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2.5 lakh restaurants across ~718 cities. Swiggy Instamart, its quick commerce platform operating in 124+ cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories in 10 minutes. Fueled by a commitment to innovation, Swiggy continually incubates and integrates new services like Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Scenes into its multi-service app. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and Swiggy One, the country's only membership program offering benefits across food, quick commerce, dining out, and pick-up and drop services, Swiggy aims to provide a superior experience to its users.

For more details, please visit our website: www.swiggy.com/corporate/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717619/Swiggy_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)