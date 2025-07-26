New Delhi, July 26: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in development, and rumours hint at a possible launch later this year. The Galaxy S25 FE will likely follow the pattern of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which arrived in September last year. While Samsung has not officially confirmed anything yet, leaks about its specifications and design are slowly starting to surface.

The upcoming Fan Edition model is expected to offer new features, and early reports suggest users may get multiple choices in colours and storage options. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be priced between INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. Moto G86 Power 5G Set To Launch in India on July 30 With 6,720mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to launch around the same time as its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch in four colour options. It may include Navy, Icy Blue, Jet Black, and White. Reports also suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE may offer the same RAM and storage combinations as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. It is likely to feature an Armour Aluminium frame, and might come with a 7.4mm profile and an approximate weight of 190 gm. The Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 processor. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About New Budget Smartphone by Lava Mobiles.

The smartphone may come in 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device is said to be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery and is likely to support 45W fast charging. The Galaxy S25 FE could come with a triple camera system, which is said to include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone is expected to offer a 12MP front camera. It could run on One UI 8, based on Android 16, and might reportedly receive up to seven years of software updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).