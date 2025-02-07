PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a major stride toward fortifying cybersecurity and defense technologies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), MP3 International Trading Agencies Sole Proprietorship LLC (a subsidiary of Grade One Group, part of the EDGE Group) has signed a landmark Sales and Distribution Agreement with Synergy Quantum, a global leader in quantum-secure technology solutions. This strategic alliance will bring military-grade quantum cybersecurity and advanced defense solutions throughout the GCC--encompassing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman--thus strengthening protection for critical infrastructure, defense operations, and government agencies against escalating cyber and quantum threats.

The surge in advanced cyber threats, including sophisticated malware and targeted attacks, pose significant risks to national security and defense operations in the GCC. Current encryption standards may soon be vulnerable to quantum-based attacks, placing sensitive military communications and critical infrastructure at unprecedented risk. This collaboration directly tackles these challenges, offering specialized quantum-secure tools and methodologies designed to uphold security even in a post-quantum environment.

Strategic Collaboration for Defense Applications

This partnership establishes a sales and marketing collaboration between MP3 International (a subsidiary of Grade One Group, part of EDGE Group) and Synergy Quantum with the primary goal of introducing and delivering a comprehensive suite of advanced quantum and cybersecurity solutions tailored for defense and critical infrastructure. These include Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for free-space and fiber-based communication, Quantum Sensing & Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Jay Oberai, CEO & Founder, Synergy Quantum stated, "The rise of advanced cyber threats and the emerging risks posed by quantum computing necessitate a forward-thinking and robust defense strategy, particularly within critical sectors such as defense, aerospace, and national security. Our collaboration with MP3 International (a subsidiary of Grade One Group, part of EDGE Group) for the distribution of our cutting-edge quantum-secure technologies marks a pivotal step toward fortifying the digital security landscape in the Middle East across the GCC region. Together, we are not only addressing today's cybersecurity challenges but also establishing a future-ready framework to safeguard national interests. By harnessing the transformative potential of quantum technologies, we are empowering defense and security agencies with cutting-edge tools to protect sensitive communications, infrastructure, and operations with unparalleled resilience."

Dr Ibrahim Al Kuwaiti, MP3 International stated, "We are proud to announce our sales and marketing partnership with Synergy Quantum, a global leader in quantum-secure technology solutions. In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, national security and industrial resilience are increasingly reliant on advanced, future-ready solutions. This collaboration empowers us to distribute their military-grade cybersecurity products and advanced quantum technologies across the Middle East GCC region. These cutting-edge solutions will strengthen UAE's defense against advanced cyberattacks and emerging quantum threats, ensuring a secure and resilient digital future for the nation. This underscores our shared mission to empower industries with unmatched security, intelligence, and operational efficiency, enabling them to navigate and thrive in an era of technological transformation."

"Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) technologies are not just a strategic advantage but a necessity for modern air forces, including those in the Middle East, as they are proving to be for the Indian Air Force," stated Air Marshal GS Bedi (Retd.), Vice President of Business Development (Aerospace & Satellite Comms.) at Synergy Quantum. "The Indian Air Force is actively investing in quantum technologies, focusing on secure communications, quantum sensing, and encryption to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of cyber and electronic warfare. This commitment underscores the critical role of quantum advancements in ensuring operational superiority and resilience in the skies."

"Quantum warfare is no longer a distant concept; it is an imminent reality that most advanced armies across the globe are actively preparing for," emphasized Lt Gen P Nagesh Rao (Retd.), Vice President of Business Development (DEFENCE) at Synergy Quantum. "The armed forces are increasingly prioritizing quantum technologies, from secure communications to quantum sensing and computing, to maintain a strategic edge in future conflicts. This shift highlights the urgency for nations to integrate quantum capabilities into their evolving battlefield systems."

Transformative Benefits for Military and Defense Sectors:

- Next-Generation Cybersecurity: Quantum-secured communication protects sensitive military and defense data, defending against quantum-enabled cyberattacks.

- Intelligent Data Analysis: Quantum-powered AI enables real-time analysis, improving decision-making in military and defense operations.

- Enhanced Operational Resilience: Faster simulations and data-driven strategies boost efficiency in military and defense responses to high-stakes situations.

- Advanced Detection Capabilities: Quantum sensors provide precise detection of anomalies, enhancing surveillance and situational awareness for military and defense missions.

- Secure Global Connectivity: Satellite-based quantum networks ensure secure, long-range communication for military and defense operations globally.

About Synergy Quantum:

Synergy Quantum specializes in military-grade quantum-secure communication technologies to address vulnerabilities posed by quantum computing. The company's expertise spans Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and Quantum Communication Infrastructure, delivering advanced solutions that secure sensitive information against evolving threats. Driven by innovation and backed by a world-class team, Synergy Quantum sets the global standard for post-quantum security, delivering unmatched resilience across diverse sectors.

About MP3 International:

MP3 International is a subsidiary of GradeOne Group, a prominent part of the EDGE Group. It is a leading provider of advanced defense and security solutions, specializing in military hardware, secure communication systems, intelligence, and surveillance technologies. The company has established a global reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and services to military, law enforcement, and special forces. With a strong international network and a focus on precision and innovation, it remains a trusted partner for governments and industries seeking future-ready solutions for critical defense and security challenges.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614699/SQ_EDGE.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580731/5155009/Synergy_Quantum_Logo.jpg

