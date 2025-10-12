Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): T-Chip launched the country's first-ever Semiconductor Innovation Museum, aimed at showcasing path-breaking technology and research in the chip-making sector.

Speaking to ANI, T-Chip Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala said, "We are very happy to inaugurate the T-Chip Semiconductor Innovation Museum, T-Chip SIM. I can say it is the world's first innovation museum, especially for the semiconductor industry."

He explained that while museums dedicated to technology exist in countries such as Taiwan and South Korea, none focus solely on semiconductor innovations.

Makthala said the museum will function as a dynamic space where new ideas are showcased every month. "This museum is going to host the innovation for 30 days. After 30 days, a new innovation will come in and it will be residing here for 30 days," he said, adding that the aim is to make the museum open to the public, including media, researchers, innovators, and investors.

He noted that investor participation is a key focus. "A lot of innovations need investors today. So investors also can visit this museum. Our ultimate target is to create such museums worldwide," he added. Plans are underway to set up similar museums in universities and institutions across Telangana and other states, as well as internationally.

The museum will also have a Global Innovation Space, showcasing work from international partners. "We will be inviting international innovations here. For example, we have innovations from the United Kingdom, who have water treatment-based innovations using semiconductors," Makthala said. He called it a "knowledge exchange" initiative that will encourage collaboration between Indian and global innovators.

According to Makthala, around 20 innovations have been shortlisted for display, chosen from thousands of applications. "Today we have shortlisted around 20 innovations, those are top notch. From thousands of applications we have received and we shortlisted from the shortlisted innovations we have chosen only 20," he said.

The initiative also aligns with T-Chip's broader plan to boost semiconductor talent in India. "We have submitted a detailed project report to the Telangana government under a four-pillar concept. The first pillar is talent. Our target is to make 10,000 people industry-ready by 2030," he told ANI.

As semiconductor manufacturing gains global importance, Makthala said Hyderabad and Telangana could serve as a "launch pad" for India's semiconductor ecosystem. "Worldwide, semiconductors are trending now. We are planning to create such setups in Telangana," he said. (ANI)

