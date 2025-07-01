VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd. is on an accelerated growth trajectory, delivering AI-powered solutions across key verticals including Higher Education and Financial Services. As an AI-first company, Talisma is actively engaged in a range of global initiatives with both private and public sector organizations, and its impact continues to meaningfully expand. Over a million students worldwide and numerous financial services organizations are benefiting from Talisma enabled AI solutions.

On Tuesday, Talisma announced the appointment of Ms. Jhilik Sharma as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr. Aaron Schwarzberg as President, US Market, marking significant leadership shifts in the company at a crucial time.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Jhilik Sharma has held executive leadership roles across customer engagement, human resources, mergers and acquisitions, learning and development. She brings cross-industry experience in healthcare, financial services, and education. Most recently, she served as a C-level executive at a leading healthcare organization. Previously, she held leadership positions in Anthology, Campus Management, Thomson Reuters, and Accenture.

An alumna of the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, and Mumbai University, Jhilik is recognized for her strategic clarity, empathetic leadership, and unwavering focus on people and customers.

"I'm thrilled to join Talisma at such a pivotal time in its journey." said Jhilik Sharma. "Talisma's focus on AI-driven solutions for higher education and financial services is both timely and impactful. I look forward to contributing towards, and am excited to be a part of Talisma's hyper growth journey as we continue to solve domain-specific challenges"

Aaron Schwarzberg joins Talisma as President, U.S. Market, bringing deep expertise in AI-powered learning and enterprise transformation. Prior to this role, he served as the Global Head of Learning & Development at Foundever, where he led large-scale modernization initiatives for some of the world's most recognized Fortune 500 brands. With extensive executive experience across both customer experience (CX) and higher education sectors, Aaron has built and led high-impact, cross-functional teams spanning data strategy, immersive learning, and AI enablement. His work consistently drives measurable outcomes at the intersection of technology, pedagogy, and operational excellence.

"I'm honored to join Talisma and collaborate with such a talented, mission-driven team. With our future-ready, AI-powered platform, we're not simply implementing technology - we're driving sustainable, meaningful change that redefines how people learn, connect, and thrive in a world shaped by innovation, diverse perspectives, and intelligent automation. Guided by empathy, purpose, measurable client outcomes, and a deep commitment to amplifying human potential, I'm excited to expand our impact across the U.S. market." said Aaron.

Aaron will lead Talisma's strategic expansion in the U.S. during a pivotal period of growth. He holds a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University, an M.B.A. from New England College, and a B.A. from the University of Denver.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jhilik and Aaron to Talisma's senior leadership team." said Dr. Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Chairman and CEO of Talisma Corporation. "Their deep expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in accelerating our growth. I'm confident our customers and partners will quickly recognize the value they bring to our organization." The new appointments underpin Talisma's commitment to fortifying the company's global leadership, as it looks to further widen its reach and scale significantly across multiple markets.

About Talisma: Talisma Corporation is a global leader in AI-powered technology solutions, with a strong focus on delivering transformative experiences across customer and learner journeys. Its end-to-end platform leverages artificial intelligence, data integration, and actionable insights to solve complex digital transformation challenges - from acquisition and engagement to fulfillment and retention. By empowering institutions to personalize interactions, anticipate needs, and generate measurable outcomes, Talisma is redefining how organizations connect, educate, and grow. Through a comprehensive suite of advisory, consulting, implementation, and support services, Talisma delivers vertical-specific solutions for higher education, financial services, and beyond. Operating in over 30 countries, Talisma continues to shape the future of engagement through innovation and intelligence. For more information, visit https://www.Talisma.AI.

