Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) for over three decades announced the second edition of 'MSME Honours'.

It is an annual initiative to identify businesses and entrepreneurs for their contribution in the economic advancement of the nation. The honours will recognize and celebrate the diversity and the positive impact of MSMEs through their best practices at the grassroot level.

This makes it an inclusive recognition to ensure that the real impact makers across the tiers of cities, segments and the unsung heroes driving the economy are celebrated.

All businesses with a turnover of less than INR 250 crores and valid GSTIN can participate in this prestigious recognition. Interested entrepreneurs or people who know of such entrepreneurs can submit their entries via https://tallysolutions.com/msme-honours/ by 16th May 2022.

The first edition of MSME Honours received over 1000 nominations from 200 towns and cities across the country and 80 businesses were recognized and felicitated on the occasion of International MSME Day- June 27th, 2021.

The winners were celebrated all year long through social media, press, podcasts, etc. This year, in addition to India, United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the honours will also felicitate outstanding businesses from Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya, and Indonesia.

MSME Honours will be celebrated across 5 categories to truly bring out the diversity of contributions and success stories:

* Wonder Woman: to honour women who have braved the odds, built a successful business and turned into role models in the business community.

* Business Maestro: The veterans of the industry are the motivational pillars for young entrepreneurs. They have built a strong and sustainable foundation that aims to thrive better.

* NextGen Icon: Start-ups are like young leaders who provide a fast-paced solution to traditional business practitioners. This award is to honour the start-ups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions

* Digital Transformer: To honour the businesses that are agile and use modern technology to achieve better results.

* Champion of Cause: Global well-being of MSME is an important pillar of business and SBMs. This award will be presented to those who have contributed towards a better purpose for global wellbeing.

Commenting on the initiative, Jayati Singh, Global Head of Marketing, Tally Solutions said: "MSMEs are the backbone of any economy and a key part of our business ecosystem, and this initiative aims to celebrate the relentless efforts and contributions of these entrepreneurs at a hyper local level. This year, we aim to reach out to thousands of MSMEs in India and globally, and honour real impact makers across the tiers of cities and segments. We will also be sharing their unique stories all-round the year at different platforms which can further boost the entrepreneurial spirit in the country. As part of our international MSME Day Campaign, we have also partnered with ET Now for a series of workshops for entrepreneurs on topics important in their business journey."

The nominations will be judged by a jury comprising of experts from the MSME industry to finalize the winners. These will be a mix of stand-out nominations from the metro, tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 markets.

Tally's strong network of 2 million+ SME license base, a wide ecosystem of 28,000 partners, 1 lakh+ strong community of Chartered Accountants and reach in 520+ districts across India is a testament to the scale and aim of this initiative.

