New Delhi [India], March 25: Tasva, the wedding wear brand for the modern Indian man, launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani - has unveiled its spectacular flagship store in the heart of Pune. Spanning 2400 sq ft in the prestigious MG Road area, the new store reinforces Tasva's commitment to delivering luxury and elegance through meticulously crafted garments and a unique shopping experience.

The grand opening was graced by Bollywood celebrity, Vijay Varma, alongside Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva. More than just a retail space, the Pune store is an experience. Designed to resonate with the evolving tastes of India's cosmopolitan man. With its blend of heritage-inspired aesthetics and contemporary sophistication, the store reflects Tasva's vision of redefining modern Indian menswear.

The store showcases Tasva's festive collection featuring stunning kurta sets and bundis, with vibrant screen prints and modern silhouettes adding a fresh twist to traditional attire. Meanwhile, the wedding collection offers luxurious sherwanis, achkans, indo-western and bandhgalas, crafted from opulent fabrics and detailed with intricate embroidery work.

"We wanted our flagship store in Pune to embody the essence of Tasva - a seamless blend of style, tradition, and craftsmanship," said Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva. "Every detail, from the store design to the layout, has been meticulously curated to create a smooth and immersive shopping journey, offering our clients a unique Tasva experience." With highly trained stylists offering personalized advice and assistance, the Pune store ensures an unmatched retail experience.

Renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, the creative force behind Tasva, shared his thoughts on the launch: "At Tasva, we have reimagined Indian menswear with a superior fit that rivals the precision of Western tailoring, seamlessly infused into traditional attire. Every garment is meticulously crafted to provide a sharp, refined silhouette while ensuring effortless movement and comfort. Indian wear has long been associated with grandeur, but we believe it should also offer impeccable ease--so men can celebrate their special moments with confidence and grace. Pune has always appreciated fine craftsmanship, and we are excited to bring Tasva's signature sophistication to the city"

Expressing his excitement about the launch, Vijay Varma said, "I have spent two incredible years as a college student in Pune, and being here for this launch feels like a full-circle moment." Sharing his personal experience with Tasva, he added, "I've worn Tasva multiple times, and what truly stands out to me is how effortlessly light and comfortable the garments are, without compromising on elegance. That's exactly what's needed for weddings and special occasions--something that looks regal yet feels easy to wear. Pune has always been a city that appreciates great craftsmanship, and I'm excited to present Tasva to the people here."

With a growing presence in major cities across India, Tasva continues to set new benchmarks in premium ethnic menswear, offering garments that celebrate tradition, craftsmanship, and modern sophistication. Whether it's a wedding or a special occasion--special days deserve a Tasva!

Store Address: - Tasva, Near Vasupujya Swami Maharaj Temple, 658 Sachapir Street, MG Road, Camp, Pune, Maharashtra 411001

Timings: 11:00am - 9:00 daily

Also, available on www.tasva.com

About Tasva

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, is a brand launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man. The brand offers an extensive range of kurtas, kurta bundi sets, sherwanis, Indo-western outfits, footwear, and accessories. The brand's exquisite products are available at exclusive Tasva stores across India and online at www.Tasva.com

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2024).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers.

Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India's leading women's branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and retails portfolio of women's branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.

