Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, has been recognized as a Kincentric Best Employer in India for 2022. Kincentric is a globally renowned platform that showcases organizations which are industry leaders in employee engagement and development. The award recognizes Tata AIA's core value of 'People at our Core,' that focuses on engaging with employees and partnering with them in the organization's success journey. The win also propels Tata AIA into the Kincentric Best Employers Club, an exclusive group that has just 10 companies till date. Membership in the Kincentric India Best Employers Club is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes a review of the last three years' certifications and an in-depth analysis of the people processes in place. This evaluation is designed to understand the longevity of the initiatives and practices that member organizations have put in place to create a positive employee experience.

Tata AIA continues to create exceptional employee experiences by reinventing talent practices to meet the changing needs of employees in today's increasingly complex world. The company has been excelling across critical people factors measured as part of the Kincentric Best Employers assessment - employee engagement, organizational agility, engaging leadership and talent focus. This is in the backdrop of challenges being faced by companies globally, around employee turnover and declining engagement levels post pandemic.

This award is testimony to the efforts of Tata AIA's HR and leadership team that constantly strives to meet the needs of its 12,000+ Tata AIA employees by -

- Creating a comprehensive employee lifecycle experience through 'Hire to Retire' approach

- 'Recruiting for Success' to nurture our talent base for future leadership

- Inculcating a constant learning and development mindset across the organization

- Recognizing and awarding stellar performance through multiple organization wide platforms

Commenting on this occasion, Kristyl Bhesania, President, and Chief Human Resources Officer at Tata AIA, said, "Being named as a Kincentric Best Employer for the 7th consecutive time, and being recognized as a member of the prestigious Best Employers Club is a great honor for all of us at Tata AIA. It is the perfect barometer that validates our people-centric practices and our firm commitment to our people. I would like to thank all my colleagues who are part of our HR team, our senior leadership team for their contribution and support in this journey."

People have always been one of the core values driving Tata AIA and pivotal to the organization's ethos and culture. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing and consistent efforts to create a work environment that fosters growth, collaboration, and innovation. Employee engagement and well-being are integral to our business strategy. We are also completely committed to continuously improving our people processes to support our employees' growth and development," she added.

Amy Vinh Mumma, Global Culture and Engagement Practice Leader for Kincentric, said "Kincentric Best Employers identifies organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and agile & inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Extraordinary organizations like Tata AIA stand above the rest because they accelerate outcomes through high employee engagement, profound organizational agility, engaging leadership and talent focus. We congratulate Tata AIA on achieving this recognition."

Kincentric, a global HR advisory firm, recognizes Best Employer organizations that have consistently demonstrated their commitment to building differentiated experiences for their employees. It is the seventh consecutive year the Company has received the prestigious recognition of Best Employer since 2016. Kincentric's premium annual assessment evaluates organizations across the industry to identify the Best Employers.

Recently, Tata AIA earned the Great Place to Work® Certification, a hallmark of Best Workplaces in the country. This recognition is conferred by the Great Place to Work® Institute, based on a rigorous work culture assessment process. The recognition requires 70% or more of a company's employees to rate it as a great workplace and is considered among the most prestigious achievements for a people-centric organization.

