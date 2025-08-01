New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Tata Motors reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in total vehicle sales for the month of July 2025.

The overall dispatches fell to 69,131 units, compared to 71,996 units in July 2024.

However, the company, it recorded highest-ever monthly EV sales, a significant milestone in the zero-emission journey. The company recorded a42 per cent growth in EV sales from 5027 vehicles in July 2024 to 7124 vehicles in July 2025.

The dip was mainly attributed to a sharp drop in passenger vehicle (PV) sales which declined 11 per cent. PV sales also include electric vehicles, the monthly data revealed.

Tata's passenger vehicle segment saw a notable 11 per cent decline, with total sales dropping to 40,175 units from 44,954 units a year earlier.

The segment has been under pressure due to slower retail movement and inventory adjustments across dealerships.

In contrast, commercial vehicle (CV) sales provided some cushion, rising 7 per cent YoY to 28,956 units, up from 27,042 units in July 2024. This uptick reflects continued recovery in infrastructure and construction-related demand.

Total domestic sales for the month came in at 65,953 units, marking a 6 per cent decline from 70,161 units in the same period last year.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, comparedto 11,174 units in July 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units compared to 11,886 units in July 2024. (ANI)

