NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: TCL, the global television giant renowned for its cutting-edge consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce the captivating 'Spin the Wheel' contest for customers who purchase the latest TCL 4K QLED Smart TV - C645 between June 16th and July 16th, 2023.

Also Read | My Fault or War? Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace aka Nick and Noah Take Inspiration From Hrithik Roshan’s Bollywood Movie Climax Scene To Survive! (Watch Video).

This engaging contest aims to reward customers and enhance sales of TCL's flagship C645 TV model. Presented in a captivating campaign format, it features the taglines "Vivid Colors Vigorous Life" and "TCL, Inspire Greatness", along with the hashtag #VigorousSpinsVividWins for social media and online promotions.

Expressing his excitement about the contest, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL India, stated, "The C645 delivers an immersive viewing experience and stands out among our flagship products. Creating a contest around it is an excellent way to spark excitement among our valuable customers. It's our way of rewarding them for their trust in us."

Also Read | Ashes 2023: 'One of His Best, a Real Standout', Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting Lauds Usman Khawaja's Gritty Knock.

The contest unfolds in two phases: Awareness and Activation. Phase 1, running from June 12th to June 15th, 2023, focused on promoting contest statistics and videos across various digital media platforms. Phase 2, beginning on June 16th, 2023, allows customers to try their luck and win exciting prizes such as TVs, sound bars, TCL Brand Store Coupons, Amazon Vouchers and TCL coins by spinning a virtual wheel on TCL's official website. The contest is open to all customers, including those purchasing from TCL's online brand store and offline marketplaces like Reliance Digital and Croma. Online buyers can access the contest landing page through the banner available on the TCL website, while offline purchasers can access the page either by visiting the TCL official website or by scanning a QR code after their purchase.* (T&C Applied)

To promote the contest, TCL will leverage popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The selection of the recently launched C645 model for this campaign is strategic, as it boasts top-of-the-line specifications and cutting-edge technology, providing a world-class viewing experience.

The contest effectively conveys the energetic nature of the campaign, aligning with TCL's brand messaging and generating excitement around the vibrant prizes participants can win. It inspires action, encourages sharing, and sets itself apart with a unique combination of vigor, spins, and vivid wins. This initiative is expected to bolster the company's brand presence and reinforce its position as a significant player in the market.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV'' category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL home page at www.tcl.com/in/en.

Follow TCL India:

Twitter: @tcl_india,

Facebook: @TheCreativeLifeIndia,

Instagram: tcl_india,

YouTube: @TCLIndia

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)