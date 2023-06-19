Fast & Furious-inspired car races, Never Back Down-inspired underground boxing matches, teenage romance with unmatched chemistry and a plot following the romantic love between step-siblings - there is a LOT that is happening in My Fault - a Spanish movie that recently released on OTT and has since been going viral across social media. However, the movie does have one Indian connection that is going viral online - a Hrithik Roshan cameo in the form of stills of the Bollywood blockbuster - War. In fact, the movie goes on to recreate the scene from War that was captured and discussed earlier. My Fault (Culpa Mia) Movie's Noah and Nick Steamy Scenes Show Crackling Chemistry Between Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace, Watch Viral Reels.

My Fault is a movie based on the Wattpad story of the same name by Mercedes Ron, which was later turned into a book trilogy published by Penguin Random House. Starring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace as leads, the movie has been making the rounds across Bookstagram, with people singing praises of the story and the steaming chemistry between the lead pair. Despite the romance treading on the topic of possible incest, which is highlighted in the movie several times, people who enjoyed the books seem to be equally wooed by the movie and cannot wait for the second part of the movie. And very early on in this movie, there’s an unexpected chemistry as the lead pair watch the superhit Bollywood movie War and dissect its stunts.

War Movie Reference in My Fault:

#HrithikRoshan’s war movie reference in a hollywood film 🔥🔥 Wah Siddharth Anand pic.twitter.com/viTvCOeaGu — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) June 10, 2023

But what surprised people is that they went on to recreate the same scene for My Fault’s climax. The lead pair, who had in detail discussed how to sway the car in the right way, did just that and managed to defeat the bad guys.

Hollywood Recreated Hrithik Roshan's War Cameo:

WAR movie scene inspired Hollywood to re create it in My Fault movie. pic.twitter.com/LQXOcTPqpg — Manzurulhasan (@manzoorlala78) June 10, 2023

There are various faults that continue to haunt My Fault, but the movie is steadily building a fan following, with thousands of reels and photos already being shared across social media with great love and excitement.

