VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and a global player in the TV industry has launched the new C72K QD Mini-LED TV to deliver its elite experience with state-of-the-art next gen technology, visual performance, immersive audio and premium design.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: Deep Dasgupta Says India Should Invest in Sai Sudharsan Over Karun Nair for Final Two Tests Against England.

TCL is recognised for its decades of long legacy in display technology innovation. The C72K exemplifies the company's commitment to push boundaries in screen quality and smart functionality. It has leveraged breakthroughs in quantum-dot color, QD Mini-LED backlighting and intelligent optimization, continuously reinventing home entertainment through award-winning products and patented technologies. The C72K signifies the latest innovation that integrates TCL's proprietary display advances with an array of features to elevate viewers' experience.

Delighted with the launch, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "Our QD Mini LED innovation is the result of years of research in light control and color accuracy. With new-age technologies, we are not just improving how a screen looks but also reshaping the standard for visual storytelling. The C72K is designed for those who demand realism, richness and detail in every frame."

Also Read | Parasnath Singh Murder: JDU Leader Rakesh Kumar Alias Bhola's Father Found Dead in Bihar's Rohtas Area; Land Dispute Suspected Behind Killing.

Key Specifications

The TCL C72K is known for its exceptional visual performance. Led by QD Mini LED technology, it merges the best of quantum dot color precision with the brightness and contrast benefits of Mini LED. With All-Domain Halo Control, the TV intelligently minimizes halo effects and enhances image clarity across bright and dark scenes. It pairs with TCL's precise dimming series and delivers fine-tuned local dimming across thousands of zones. This ensures sharper contrasts, deeper blacks and vibrant color reproduction for a cinematic viewing experience.

The newly launched C72K is powered by the AiPQ Pro processor which delivers an elite experience by intelligently analysing content and optimizing pictures in real time. It comes with a 144 Hz native refresh rate to result in crisp and blue-free moving action. In addition, it supports Dolby Vision™, HDR 10+ and includes a premium sound system developed in partnership with ONKYO. It also delivers Hi-Fi quality, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X for multidimensional audio.

The C72K boasts an ultra-slim and edgeless design that creates a near-invisible bezel for a full-screen viewing canvas. The metallic body conveys both luxury and structural integrity which makes it a refined centerpiece in any modern living space.

Pricing & Availability

The TCL C72K QD Mini-LED TV will be available from July 15th, 2025, at a starting price of INR 84,990* for the 55 inch variant. The newly launched variant comes in multiple screen sizes including 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch, 85 inch and 98 inch and will be available at major retail outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Offline Brand & Retail Stores and online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart.

*Prices may vary.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 Countries around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The company has achieved the 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Ultra Large Screen TVs', 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Mini LED TVs' and 'Global Top 1 Google TV Brand' titles according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

Follow TCL India:

* Twitter: @tcl_india

* Facebook: @TheCreativeLifeIndia

* Instagram: tcl_india

* YouTube: @TCLIndia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)