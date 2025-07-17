Mumbai, July 17: Former wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes India should look to have B Sai Sudharsan over Karun Nair for the final two Test matches of the ongoing series against England, citing that the latter hasn’t really nailed the number three spot. Nair, who’s made a comeback to the Test team after eight years, has made just 131 runs in three games and is the only top-four batter from either side to have not hit a half-century in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India’s Test Record at Manchester: Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, a Look at How India National Cricket Team Has Performed at Old Trafford in Longest Format.

Sudharsan, meanwhile, made zero and 30 in his debut Test at Leeds and has been benched since then as India brought in batting all-rounder Washington Sundar for the matches at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

“In the Playing XI, you don’t want more than one change. If there is only one, it would be replacing Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan. Because Karun Nair hasn’t made any runs. He’s got starts, but hasn’t converted them into big scores. I also believe he doesn’t look that comfortable at the crease either and secondly, Sai Sudharsan is a young player. If you want to invest in this England series, you’d rather invest in a younger player. Karun Nair has got starts in both Test matches, but he hasn’t looked that convincing."

"So if you're looking to build ahead, you might as well invest in someone like Sai Sudharsan. Because after this, I don't know when you'll come back to a series in England. So when you have two Tests left, invest in Sai Sudharsan," said Dasgupta on JioHotstar.

With India now 1-2 behind in the five-match series, the Shubman Gill-led side will be aiming to bounce back in the fourth Test starting on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester, before the fifth and final match of the series takes place at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

